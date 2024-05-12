🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz was held May 3 through 5, with an opening ceremony and headline performance at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. Weekend performances were scattered throughout downtown venues including Bank & Vine, Cafe Toscana, The Vault, Senunas’, Abide Coffeehouse, The Stegmaier Mansion and more. Here are some snapshots, courtesy of the Kirby Center, of just some of the festival’s many memorable moments.