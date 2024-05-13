Police in Kingston Township and Wyoming Area Regional arrest New York man

KINGSTON TWP. — A registered sexual offender in New York was arrested Saturday when he showed up at a location believing he was going to have sexual relations with a child.

Police in Kingston Township and Wyoming Area Regional teamed up to arrest Matthew George Ronk, 49, of Hancock, N.Y., following a series of online communications involving his desire to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to court records.

A law enforcement officer acted as a single mother in an online advertisement seeking a male partner for their underage daughter.

Ronk allegedly replied to the advertisement that involved online communications that were sexually graphic, including Ronk expressing concerns about being arrested and online vigilante groups.

Court records say Ronk sent videos of himself having sexual relations with an underage family member.

Police verified Ronk’s identity including his September 2008, arrest for promoting a sexual performance on a child younger than 17 in New York.

Online communications with Ronk became more sexually graphic, court records say, in the days leading up to his arrest Saturday when he showed up at a prearranged location.

Ronk was arraigned by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. Ronk was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.