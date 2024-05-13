🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Assault charges were dismissed against Michael Shales, 48, who was accused of threatening a woman with a rifle in Huntington Township earlier this year.

State police at Shickshinny charged Shales after a woman, 47, claimed he threatened to kill her with a rifle on Bonnieville Road on Jan. 28, according to a news release.

A district judge dismissed charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and reckless endangerment against Shales when the woman failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Monday.