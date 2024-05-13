🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown announced the following street cleaning schedule from Wednesday and Friday.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood.

Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved. Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting. Schedules for other areas of the city will be announced as they are scheduled.

Wednesday

S. Hancock St. – E. Northampton St. to E. South St. – right side

S. Grant St. – E. South St. to E. Northampton St. – right side

S. Sherman St. – E. Northampton St. to E. South St. – right side

S. Meade St. – E. South St. to E. Northampton St. – right side

S. Sheridan St. – E. Northampton St. to E. South St. – right side

Sylvanus St. – E. Northampton St. to E. South St. – both sides

S. Empire St. – E. South St. to E. Northampton St. – right side

Joseph Lane – E. Northampton St. to E. South St. – both sides

Friday

S. Hancock St. – E. Northampton St. to E. South St. – left side

S. Grant St. – E. South St. to E. Northampton St. – left side

S. Sherman St. – E. Northampton St. to E. South St. – left side

S. Meade St. – E. South St. to E. Northampton St. – left side

S. Sheridan St. – E. Northampton St. to E. South St. – left side

S. Empire St. – E. South St. to E. Northampton St. – left side

Rees St. – S. Hancock St. to S. Sheridan St. – both sides

Pershing St. – E. Northampton St. to Rees St. – both sides