PLAINS TWP. — A man from Plains Township was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he downloaded and saved child sexual abuse materials.

Shawn L. Fassett, 51, of Bear Creek Boulevard, was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township who arraigned him on 25 counts of child pornography and three counts of criminal use of communication facility.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and West Hazleton police investigated three Cyber tips generated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April.

The Cyber tips were linked to email addresses registered to Fassett, the complaint says.

Detectives served at search warrant at Fassett’s residence on April 12 when he allegedly admitted he watched a video involving a child.

A forensic examination of three electronic devices from Fassett’s residence recovered 25 videos or images of child sexual abuse materials, the complaint says.