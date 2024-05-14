🔊 Listen to this

A luxury motor-coach that will be part of American Airlines’ partnership with The Landline Company at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The interior of a luxury motor-coach that will be part of American Airlines’ partnership with The Landline Company at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

AVOCA — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Tuesday announced a new service, but it will not be taking flight.

That’s because it was not an announcement about a new air service — something the airport has done frequently in recent months — but rather a new luxury bus service for travelers flying out of Philadelphia.

Effective Aug. 6, a new bus service — called “tarmac to tarmac” — linking the airport with Philadelphia International Airport will be operated by luxury motor-coaches as part of American Airlines’ partnership with The Landline Company.

Nick Johnson, vice president/head of revenue for The Landline Company, said American is launching the service with four round-trips per day, timed to connect with American flights out of PHL.

To use the service, customers will book their flight through American Airlines’ website or mobile app, entering AVP as origin and selecting the destination (i.e. MIA) as the endpoint, just like a flight itinerary.

“Many passengers choose AVP for the convenience and low-stress environment,” said Carl R. Beardsley Jr., AVP’s executive director. “Being able to start your trip from AVP and connect through Philadelphia alleviates some of the stress when starting your travel from a larger airport.”

Beardsley said the service will operate four times daily in each direction, providing customers with a convenient way to start and end their travels.

Johnson said the service will have many of the features customers would expect from the first-class cabin of a regional jet, including in-seat power, WiFi, plentiful legroom and leather seats.

Beardsley said Wilkes-Barre/Scranton customers connecting on American Airlines via PHL can clear security at AVP.

American and Landline take customers directly to the tarmac of the “F” Concourse in PHL, allowing for easy, behind security connections to American’s global PHL network.

Here are the highlights:

• American Airlines is launching a new “tarmac-to-tarmac” luxury motor-coach service to its hub in PHL.

• The new service allows passengers to clear security at AVP, board a luxury motor-coach at one of AVP’s departure gates, and arrive at a secure gate at PHL’s Terminal F. Customers will then disembark at the gate (without having to re-clear security), and walk to their next gate to continue their connecting flight.

• These luxury motor-coaches feature 35 premium leather seats in a 2 by 1 seating configuration and offer 36 inches of seat pitch, comparable to the premium cabin on a regional jet. Passengers also enjoy free WiFi and in-seat power at every seat. Additionally, customers can earn and redeem AAdvantage miles using these new connecting Landline “flights.”

• Bags are handled as with any flight — passengers check their luggage in with American Airlines on arrival, and the airport’s baggage handling system takes over from there. Check-in also works like any other American Airlines flight.

“We are pleased to expand our innovative partnership with Landline to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport,” said Joe Sottile, American Airlines director of domestic network planning.

Michael Sharer, Landline’s northeast operations lead, said the service will allow American Airlines passengers to clear security at their local airport, closer to home, and connect through Philadelphia post security.

“This service will provide a seamless, premium motor-coach connection to passengers with flights out of Philadelphia,” Sharer said.

Travelers arriving back in PHL will continue to board the luxury motor-coach air-side and arrive nonstop directly at AVP. Checked baggage will be directly transferred between the motor-coaches and aircraft.

AVP currently offers travelers approximately 20 daily arrivals and departures, which includes non-stop flights to multiple destinations, with one-stop service to hundreds of destinations worldwide.

AVP and their airline partners have added five additional destinations so far in 2024.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.