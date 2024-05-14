🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city announced traffic pattern changes around Public Square that will go into effect Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Fine Arts Fiesta and will end the morning of May 20.

Below is the traffic pattern for the duration of the 2024 Fine Arts Fiesta:

• West Market Street closed off at South Franklin Street

• Public Square, West Market Street to South Main Street, closed to traffic

• From South Main Street, traffic onto Public Square will exit from the Square onto either East Market Street or North Main Street

• From East Market Street, traffic onto Public Square will exit from the Square on to North Main Street

• From North Main Street, no access around Public Square

• All traffic will be directed across Butler Lane (alley by the former Martz terminal) to South Washington Street