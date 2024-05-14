🔊 Listen to this

EAM-Mosca’s President and CEO Christian W. Wiethuechter is seen speaking before the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. Behind him stands, from left to right: CEO of Greater Hazleton Can Do Joseph Lettiere, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger, State Rep. Dane Watro and State Senator David Argall.

HAZLE TWP. — Packaging system manufacturer EAM-Mosca held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new 180,000-square-foot facility, which is part of the company’s $20 million plan to expand its Hazle Township campus.

In addition to company President and CEO Christian W. Wiethuechter and EAM-Mosca employees, several local leaders attended the event as well, including state Sen. David Argall, state Rep. Dane Watro and President and CEO of Greater Hazleton CAN DO Joseph Lettiere, as well as Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger.

The new building located at 525 Jaycee Drive, just across the street from EAM-Mosca’s main facility, hosts offices, a customer showroom and a warehouse.

The company purchased the building in 2020 and ultimately invested $9 million in renovations, which took around 7 months to complete.

“I would like to give a thank you, of course, to everybody that was involved. A lot of employees were directly involved with the project from spare parts, machine assembly, field service, engineering — all the moving that we had to do. So, that was really amazing,” Wiethuechter said.

The expansion of its Hazle Township campus, which included renovations to the main building as well as the purchase of new equipment, was part of an overall $50 million investment program in the state that EAM-Mosca has implemented over the last five years.

According to Wiethuechter, EAM-Mosca was founded in 1982 in Long Island and its parent company dates back to 1966 and is headquartered in Germany.

Currently, the company employs more than 320 team members at its operations in the US, Mexico, Canada and Brazil, 40% of which have been with the company for more than a decade.

Siger during his time at the podium said that EAM-Mosca’s expansion was not only a “big moment” for the company, but also for Governor Shapiro’s administration, which announced the project last June.

“It’s really exciting to see this come to fruition. I know how much work it takes to get to this moment and how exciting it is to think of the years ahead,” Siger said.

He went on to say that the positive impact of an investment like this, one that creates high quality jobs, is one of the reasons manufacturing is a key area of focus for the Shapiro administration in the 10-year economic development strategy it put forward in the beginning of the year.

“These jobs not only support you and your families, but they support our communities. They provide boost for local business, increase revenue for local government, and projects like this most importantly, help cement Pennsylvania’s status as a national leader in manufacturing,” Siger said.

Lettiere further touted EAM-Mosca’s accomplishments over its 40-year history, including its longstanding partnership with the Greater Hazleton Partners in Education, an organization that seeks to connect educators to local employers while providing students direct access to career opportunities in the area.

As all the other speakers had done, he also extended his gratitude to the EAM-Mosca’s workforce.

“It’s your tenacity to get up every day and and come here that helps make this company successful. So today I just wanted to say thank you for being here and for being such a valuable part of the community.”