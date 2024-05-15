🔊 Listen to this

Traci Cross addresses a crowd of local business leaders and sponsors during the annual “Sips Among the Stacks” event at the Osterhout Free Library on Tuesday night. Cross received the Evergreen Award in recognition of her fundraising efforts.

Local business leaders and sponsors filled up the largest area of the Osterhout Free Library on Tuesday night during the annual “Sips Among the Stacks” event.

Carolyn McLaughlin-Smith speaks to a crowd of local business leaders and sponsors at the annual “Sips Among the Stacks” event at the Osterhout Free Library on Tuesday night.

WILKES-BARRE – Gala season is in full-swing at the Osterhout Free Library with the annual Sips Among the Stacks event taking place Tuesday night.

The event gives sponsors and friends of the library an opportunity to mingle amongst each other, and extend some praise to the library’s leading advocates.

The Osterhout Gala, the library’s primary fundraiser, is held in the fall, but “Sips Among the Stacks” gets the ball rolling. It gives prospective sponsors of the gala more information about the library, and also offers them a peek at the Osterhout Gala’s theme. This year’s theme is “Evening in the Secret Garden.”

Molly Hoegen is the gala’s co-chair and noted that the gala has changed priorities over the years as outside forces continue to make a dent in the library’s operations.

“[The gala] really started out as an event geared towards special projects for the library, but with constant budgetary cuts through government, it’s really become a line item to keep operational,” said Hoegen.

Sips Among the Stacks, the official kick-off to gala season in the Osterhout’s calendar of events, serves as the best opportunity for board members to interact with loyal sponsors. In addition to the usual faces, invitations for Sips Among the Stacks also go out to “a few members of the community that we think might be particularly interested in learning more about the library,” according to Hoegen.

For the seventh year in a row, the event is also the occasion in which a loyal leader in the library community is recognized for their efforts. The top recognition is the Evergreen Award.

The Evergreen Award is given to a person whom the board of directors identifies as having a positive impact on the library’s interactions with the community. This year’s recipient was Traci Cross, who grew up in Wilkes-Barre and has been an active fundraiser for the Osterhout Free Library for the better part of a decade.

For Cross, the Osterhout Free Library has been an important part of her life for decades, giving the recognition a more personal tinge.

“The thing that I would say that means, to me, the most is the fact that, as a young child, our family really didn’t have the means to have the resources at home that some people have,” Cross said of her personal history with the Osterhout. “We relied heavily on the library for its resources.”

The gala committee also recognized Carolyn McLaughlin-Smith, a member of the Osterhout’s board of directors. McLaughlin-Smith will be taking on an additional role in the library’s 2024-25 calendar, serving as its annual campaign chair.

McLaughlin-Smith’s remarks at the event echoed those from Hoegen and Cross, recognizing the Osterhout Free Library as a pathway to equality in the community.

“I really believe that the library is the heart of the community, and I think it’s the heart of the community because of all it has to offer,” said McLaughlin-Smith “I think what’s especially special about it, if you will, is it makes an even playing field for all of the members of our community.”

In regards to the library’s impact on the community, Cross may have said it best. Again reflecting on her own upbringing, Cross said that the library is not merely a place where books sit on shelves; it’s a gateway to education and critical resources for the community.

“It provides literacy. It provides a social network group for people. It provides the resources that maybe families don’t necessarily have at home. The beauty of the public, free library, right?,” said Cross. “We need to do everything we can to keep it going.”