WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury convicted Luis Tepo-Martinez on two counts of indecent assault related to molesting a woman he worked with at Mexican restaurant in Dallas Township.

The jury deliberated for a little more than two hours before rendering their verdict following a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Dallas Township police charged Tepo-Martinez, 33, of Wyoming Street, Wilkes-Barre, after the woman alleged he pushed her into an office, pinned her against a wall and reached down her shirt inside Burrito Loco Mexican Restaurant on March 9, 2023.

After the jury announced the verdict, Lupas revoked Tepo-Martinez’s bail resulting in being jailed at the county correctional facility.

Tepo-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 13.

During closing arguments Wednesday, Tepo-Martinez’s attorney, Frank T. McCabe, told the jury if they were to believe the woman’s account, then his client would have needed three arms and hands.

To illustrate his argument, McCabe said it would be impossible for Tepo-Martinez to pin both arms of the woman and reach down his shirt with only two hands.

“He would need three arms,” McCabe said while turning away from the jury toward Tepo-Martinez. “I don’t see three arms on my client.”

By contrast, Chief Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick Jr. explained Tepo-Martinez used one hand to pin an arm of the woman and used his other elbow against the woman’s other arm while he reached down her shirt.

“The defendant placed his hand down her shirt and he kissed her all for his gratification,” Dudick argued to the jury.

Dudick further told the jury that Tepo-Martinez sent an online message to the woman mentioning her chest.

“He pinned her arms using one of his elbows and reached down her shirt by force,” Dudick said.

McCabe attacked the woman’s credibility telling the jury she never testified Tepo-Martinez grabbed her breasts but Dudick said the woman sustained scratches on the top of her chest as she struggled with him.

“The defendant attacked an 18-year-old high school student. The defense wants you to believe that he’s the victim,” Dudick said.