JACKSON TWP. — An executive board member who served as president and treasurer of the Huntsville Cemetery Association was charged with stealing nearly $11,400 from the association.

Robert Bullock, 82, of Overbrook Road, is accused of writing checks from the cemetery association’s account to his private business account and depositing the checks into his personal account, according to Jackson Township police.

Members of the cemetery association contacted police in January about the theft of funds. An internal audit allegedly revealed $11,400 was missing from the cemetery association’s account from January 2023 to November 2023, police reported.

Bullock admitted to the alleged thefts with the intent of repaying the cemetery association.

Police stated Bullock blamed health issues and COVID-19 as causing financial issues with his business, P&B Supply.

Bullock was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on two felony counts of theft. He was released on his own recognizance.