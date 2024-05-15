🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The zoning hearing board Wednesday during a relatively short session voted to continue until the next meeting an application by S&A Auto Repair to construct a commercial storage garage on a vacant lot after questions were raised over whether or not owner Scott Savage planned to demolish another structure on the property.

Savage’s application for the property, located at 1427 N. Washington St., did state he planned to knock down a garage that was already on the lot, but at the meeting, Savage said removing it was dependant on if he could afford it.

Savage also stated he might want to keep the garage as additional storage.

According to Zoning Officer William Harris, Savage’s application would have to be resubmitted if he wanted to keep the additional structure.

If the application were to be approved as is, the permit would be effective for two years, but Savage would not be able to build the new storage garage until the old one was torn down.

The owner expressed frustration with this and said he wasn’t aware of that stipulation.

Harris insisted that when he meets with applicants he is “as thorough as I possibly can be” in regard to the zoning code and the application process.

Daycare application denied

Also at the meeting, the board denied an application for the establishment of a daycare home within a residential zone.

Vanessa Rabadad initially applied for a special exception to establish daycare at 1217 N. Washington St. where she resides to provide child care services to four of her own children and five unrelated children.

Rabadad, who used an interpreter to address the board, said that she had been contact with the state regarding rules and regulations she would have to adhere to, including constructing a fence to fully enclose the backyard of the property.

The board did not give a reason for the denial at the meeting, but the applicant will receive a letter explaining its decision.

Applicants have 30 days to appeal the board’s vote.

Oliver Street variance approved

The board also voted to approve an application from James Blakeslee for the property located within an R-1 zone at 5 Oliver St. for a variance to waive the front yard setback from the required 25 feet decreased to 3 feet to construct an 8’ x 16’ front porch with a roof.