State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski speaks to the crowd at the American250PA event held at King’s College on Wednesday night.

State Sen. Marty Flynn offers remarks at the American250PA event held at King’s College on Wednesday night.

A crowd of local and state officials, and event speakers, surround Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Breznay, front and center, who became the first America250PA ambassador on Wednesday night. Breznay was also presented with a letter of recognition from Gov. Josh Shapiro at the America250PA event.

King’s College president Father Looney addresses the fundraiser for America250PA held at King’s Sheehey-Farmer Campus Center on Wednesday evening. Cassandra Coleman, America250PA executive director, looks on.

PA Auditor General Timothy DeFoor was a guest speaker at the America250PA fundraiser at King’s College, Thursday evening.

PA State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, an avid supporter of America250PA, was one of the guest speakers at the fundraiser held at King’s College.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, left, stands with Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at the spring reception at King’s College.

Special America250PA guest, Lizzie Breznay, was named the first official Ameria250PA Ambassador by PA Gov. Josh Shapiro. Left is Bri Farrand, America250PA director of communications & branding, Lizzie, center, Helene Breznay, right, Lizzie’s mother. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

According to the organizers and legislative supporters of America250PA, the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding will be something special.

“250 years later, they’re going to be talking about us,” declared State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski.

The United States’ semiquincentennial will be celebrated across the nation, but it is Wilkes-Barre’s own Cassandra Coleman who is leading the charge in Pennsylvania to ensure that July 4, 2026, is a day to remember.

Coleman returned to her alma mater, King’s College, on Wednesday night to discuss the efforts of America250PA, the group for whom she serves as executive director. The group had some notable updates to share with an audience filled with elected officials and sponsors.

The biggest development was in reference to Wednesday night’s host. The event held Wednesday was a fundraiser for America250PA’s scholarship program, which will award $250,000 to Pennsylvania students who attend one of the commonwealth’s post-secondary institutions.

Coleman revealed Wednesday the first post-secondary institution to collaborate directly with the scholarship program.

“I’m so excited to announce tonight that King’s College is the first college in the commonwealth to partner with America250PA on the semiquin scholarships by providing an in-kind match to any of the 25 recipients who choose to attend King’s with the support of these scholarship dollars.”

There will be 25 students chosen as scholarship recipients, including four — or, potentially, five — from America250PA’s Region 5. That encompasses most of the commonwealth’s northeast region, including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Coleman called on the other education leaders in the room to follow King’s in providing an in-kind match to students who attend post-secondary institutions in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, who received an associate’s degree from Harrisburg Area Community College, discussed the scholarship program in more personal terms. He said it will provide critical aid to Pennsylvania students who follow the path of attending community college.

State Senator Marty Flynn offered brief remarks as well, providing historical context regarding Pennsylvania’s role in the United States’ development over the past 250 years.

“Our state’s contributions to America’s story extend far beyond its beginnings. Pennsylvania has been a beacon of innovation, a stronghold of industry and a champion of progress,” said Flynn, before referencing the local coal industry’s significant impact on American history.

Pashinski, one of America250PA’s earliest supporters, closed out the guest speaker portion of the event. He juxtaposed the United States’ ambitious founding with the celebratory nature of the impending semiquincentennial.

“I thought they said we’re an experiment; I think we’re a success” said Pashinski, drawing a cheer from the crowd.

Following Pashinski’s remarks, Coleman reiterated the groundbreaking efforts of America250PA.

“Pennsylvania is now the national leader on the 250th efforts,” stated Coleman. “We are looked at as the gold standard across the country, and the spotlight will be here in 2026.”