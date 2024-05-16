🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are seeking the identity of a man who they say stole nearly $5,000 worth of Levi’s jeans from JCPenney at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Police reported the man entered the store twice within the last two months and stole Levi’s jeans before fleeing.

The man was inside the store less than two minutes each time he stole jeans, police reported.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-208-4635 ext. 391, by text 570-760-0215 or email [email protected].