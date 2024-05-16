🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — UGI Utilities, Inc., on Thursday announced its purchased gas cost rates will increase June 1 — and an additional increase is projected on Dec. 1.

UGI will submit its Dec. 1, natural gas cost rate projection in an annual filing with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

“Despite this increase, natural gas remains a clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy choice,” said Paul Szykman, Chief Regulatory Officer. “UGI works to identify and acquire the lowest cost supply options for customers and our proximity to Marcellus Shale natural gas continues to achieve that goal on behalf of the customers.”

UGI is required to file its gas cost rates annually for review with the PUC and may adjust these rates quarterly to reflect changes in wholesale natural gas prices. By law, utilities cannot earn a profit on the natural gas commodity portion of a customer’s bill. Utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

The bill for a typical residential heating customer who uses 73.6 hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas per month, and purchases their supply from UGI, will increase on June 1 from $90.94 to $95.04 or 4.5%.

If UGI’s proposed projected rates for Dec. 1 are approved, the bill for a typical residential heating customer will increase to $101.99 or an additional 7.3%.

The bill for a typical commercial heating customer using 28.77 thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per month, and purchases their supply from UGI, will increase on June 1 from $262.30 per month to $278.05 or 6%.

If UGI’s proposed projected rates for Dec. 1 are approved, the bill for a typical commercial heating customer will increase to $304.68 or an additional 9.6%.

The bill for a typical industrial retail customer using 92.39 Mcf per month, and purchases their supply from UGI, will increase on June 1 from $778.91 per month to $829.49 or 6.5%.

If UGI’s proposed projected rates for Dec. 1 are approved, the bill for a typical industrial retail customer will increase to $915.03 or an additional 10.3%.

Customers may call UGI at 1-800-276-2722 to receive further information on the proposed rates or to find out what actions they may take.

UGI recognizes some customers may have difficulty paying their bill. The company offers budget billing, as well as multiple payment options such as via UGI’s online account center and app, as well as an auto-pay program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

Customers with a limited or fixed income should visit — www.ugi.com/customerassistance — or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes. Additional information on energy efficiency programs is available on UGI’s website at www.ugi.com/energy-saving-tips.

UGI Utilities, Inc. is based in Denver, Pennsylvania and serves more than 740,000 natural gas and electric customers in 45 counties in Pennsylvania.

