WILKES-BARRE — City police reported a 26-year-old man filed a report of being scammed out of $2,500 by a person who called him saying he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The man said the caller claimed to be an employee of the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department and was instructed to transfer $2,500 from his bank account to settle the warrant, city police reported.

The man transferred the money only to later realize he was scammed.

Police said they are investigating.