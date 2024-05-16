🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There will be lane restrictions next week on Interstate 81 southbound from Exit 180 (Moosic) to Exit 165 (Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre) in Luzerne County for shoulder cutting and pothole patching.

Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday , May 20, through Thursday , May 23 . Motorists should expect delays and are advised to take alternate routes when possible.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.