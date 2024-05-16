🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In its first round of awards, more than 650 small businesses based in Luzerne County received $3.3 million through the Luzerne County Small Business Sustainability Grant program.

This program is made possible through Luzerne County’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding. Administered for Luzerne County by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Greater Hazleton and Greater Wyoming Valley Chambers of Commerce, the program has received more than 1,300 applications to date.

Second round applications are still under review and the final round of the Luzerne County Small Business Sustainability Grant Program will remain open until June 7, 2024, or until all funding is allocated.

Applications processed in this final round will be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis until all remaining funds are exhausted. Eligible businesses can still apply online at www.luzernecountyready.org.

The program aims to help mitigate the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses, keep their doors open, protect local jobs, support community economic recovery and increase financial resiliency across Luzerne County.

Through this program, one-time, grant awards of up to $5,000 are being distributed to eligible applicants with less than 20 full time equivalent employees. Businesses with 20 or more full time equivalent employees may be eligible for up to $10,000 as funding allows.

Completed applications will be reviewed with priority consideration to businesses operating in qualified census tracts and disadvantaged business enterprises — minority-owned, woman-owned and veteran-owned.

Full program details, including eligibility requirements and instructions on applying, can be found at www.luzernecountyready.org. The website is accessible in English and Spanish.