WILKES-BARRE — A man from Lackawanna County will likely be compelled to register his address as a sex offender when he is sentenced in August for soliciting a 13-year-old girl to send him sexual videos and pictures in exchange for cash.

Michael Edward Abramcheck, 32, of Archbald, pled guilty to dissemination of sexual materials of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and sexual extortion before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Friday.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of criminal solicitation, terroristic threads and unlawful dissemination of intimate image against Abramcheck.

Sugarloaf Township police charged Abramcheck in January 2023, after investigating a complaint from the girl’s mother claiming her daughter received death threats.

During interviews with police, the girl claimed she met Abramcheck through a friend and he solicited her to send him lewd videos and pictures in exchange for cash, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl further disclosed Abramcheck threatened to harm her if she did not follow his instruction and Abramcheck sent her a video of himself having sexual relations with a woman, the complaint says.

The exchange of videos and pictures were made on SnapChat, a social media app commonly used by juveniles, and Instagram.

Abramcheck’s screen name was “mikeys_wOrld” on the social media apps.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Abramcheck may be required to register his address for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act when he is sentenced Aug. 29.

Abramcheck remains free on $15,000 bail.