Retired Officer Robert Zavada speaks about Detective Robert Simonetti, one of the officers who was honored at the Wilkes-Barre Police Department’s annual memorial service on Friday.

Guest speaker Magisterial District Judge Tom Malloy delivers remarks during the Wilkes-Barre Police Department’s annual memorial service on Friday. The former officers who were honored at this year’s service were Patrolman Anthony J. Simenkiewicz and Detective Robert Simonetti.

The Wilkes-Barre Police Honor Guard participated in Friday’s memorial service as part of National Police Week, which was established to honor ‘law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.’ The Wilkes-Barre service extends recognition to all former officers who have passed away over the previous year.

Retired Wilkes-Barre police officers gathered at Wilkes-Barre Police Department headquarters on Friday for the annual memorial service. The former officers who were honored at this year’s service were the late Patrolman Anthony J. Simenkiewicz and the late Detective Robert Simonetti.

WILKES-BARRE — Retired and current Wilkes-Barre police officers paid their respects to a pair of former officers on Friday at their annual Memorial Week Service.

The service, held at the Wilkes-Barre Police Department headquarters, is a part of National Police Week, which was established in 1962 to honor “law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.” The Wilkes-Barre service extends recognition to all former officers who have passed away over the previous year.

The guest speaker at Friday’s service was Magisterial District Judge Tom Malloy, who thanked Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown for inviting him.

Malloy set the stage for the event by focusing on “the difference between a job and a vocation” during his remarks. He recognized the sacrifices that are made by the Wilkes-Barre Police Department officers in the name of their vocation.

“These officers go in day and night, not knowing if they’re ever going to come out,” Malloy said. “I pray every day that all the members of law enforcement, not only in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, go home to their families.”

The former officers who were honored at this year’s service were Patrolman Anthony J. Simenkiewicz, who died Jan. 29, 2024, at age 89; and Detective Robert Simonetti, who died Oct. 26, 2023, at age 68.

Simenkiewicz and Simonetti were honored directly by fellow officers who knew them well, as both police officers and friends.

Retired Officer Stanley Pohutsky spoke of Simenkiewicz’s accomplishments with the Wilkes-Barre police force, in a tenure which started in 1965. Throughout his nearly three-decade career with the police department, he instructed countless younger officers on proper firearm techniques.

“He attended police firearms instructor’s schools, became the department’s firearms instructor, and was placed in charge of the police firearms range, where he qualified many of our younger police officers with their firearms,” said Pohutsky.

Pohutsky admired the work Simenkiewicz put into the department’s firearms range, from the instruction he provided to the range’s general upkeep. Pohutsky said he considered Simenkiewicz’s work as a firearms instructor to be an influence on his own career path.

“[Simenkiewicz] was just a great inspiration for me, because I, too, ended up going to school to become a firearms instructor and became one,” Puhotsky noted. “He was a great guy and I liked him.”

Retired Officer Robert Zavada remembered his friend and colleague Simonetti, who began his law enforcement career with the United States Army Military Police. During their time together with the Wilkes-Barre department, Zavada and Simonetti collaborated on a number of cases in which Simonetti’s approach to police work was a great asset.

“I personally had the privilege of working side by side with Bob Simonetti on many intriguing, interesting, yet very difficult cases while we were both detectives with the Wilkes-Barre city police,” said Zavada. “Bob was a skilled investigator with a unique style, who always managed to balance professionalism, insightful observations, and a bit of good humor just when we all needed it most.”

Following their respective retirements from Wilkes-Barre, Zavada said he and Simonetti lost contact for a few years, but they reconnected months before Simonetti’s passing.

“At first that kind of made me sad,” Zavada said of his rekindled friendship with Simonetti getting cut short. “But then I felt like, well, at least I was able to make that connection with him again a little bit later in life and still enjoy having him around, even if it was somewhat briefly at the end.”

Following the remarks from Pohutsky and Zavada, “Amazing Grace” and “Taps” were performed, flowers were presented to the deceased officers’ family members, and a ceremonial wreath was placed in front of the monument which sits at the foot of the police station.