Wilkes-Barre — Graduates of the King’s College Class of 2024 received their bachelor’s and master’s degrees before a crowd of more than 3,000 family, friends and faculty during the 75th annual Commencement on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

King’s alumnus Ed Kearney ’74, founder and chairman of Kearney & Company P.C. — one of the largest certified public accounting firms in the United States — delivered the commencement address.

“Since my wife and I are both natives of this area, we have a real appreciation of the strong character of this community, and the tough personality it creates,” said Kearney. “That’s not just words. Our company has hired about 70 King’s graduates because of all they had to offer.”

“Remember, the harder you work, the luckier you get,” Kearney continued. “The one thing in life you can control 100 percent is your effort. To get what you don’t have, you often have to do things that are out of your comfort zone. Invest in yourself. Never stop learning.”

In 2020, the Kearney family committed $1 million to fund two annual full-tuition scholarships for accounting majors at King’s College. The College’s accounting program has since been renamed the Kearney & Company Department of Accounting.

Class of 2024 president, Ryan Bisgard, of Denver, Colo., also delivered remarks. A member of the ice hockey program, Bisgard graduated with a degree in business administration. She is also vice president of Model U.N., an Honors Program advisory committee representative, and a member of the Pre-Law Society. She plans to attend law school and pursue a career in sports law.

“Whatever journey you embark on, whether it is starting a new job, furthering your education, or just figuring things out, do it with passion and determination,” said Bisgard. “Good things might not always come to those who wait but they will come to those who deserve it and honor its timing.”

The event concluded with remarks from Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King’s College.

“Your diploma is testimony that you have been educated at an institution that promotes moral values, service to others, and the common good of humankind,” said Father Looney. “And that is no small thing for the world needs leaders and citizens with a moral compass, who are committed to serving others, and who promote justice that leads to peace for all. The world needs you.”

During today’s event, Kearney received an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree along with Sister Mary Persico, president of Marywood University, and Thomas P. Leary, president of Luzerne County Community College (LCCC).

Persico has been a leader and activist in multiple academic, non-profit, and community organizations, including Trinity Health and the African Sisters Education Collaborative. She served as president of Marywood University for eight years where she launched new academic programs, diversity initiatives, and a $27 million fundraising program to support scholarships and campus improvements.

Leary is retiring after 50 years of service at LCCC, including 17 years as the institution’s longest-serving president. His tenure includes new LCCC centers throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, a 71% increase in student scholarship funding, and the Restart Program, which offers former students a second chance to complete their degree while having their previous LCCC debt waived.

Additional remarks and prayers were offered by Thomas R. Smith ’77, chair of the board of King’s College and The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton. Joseph Evan, Ph.D., ’95, provost and vice president for academic affairs, conferred the degrees.

For a list of the degrees conferred, visit kings.edu/commencement.