WILKES-BARRE — Public Square was packed on Friday for the second day of Fine Arts Fiesta, a four-day festival featuring professional artists, artisans, musicians, dancers, poets, theater artists and international talents.
The stage events schedule for the remainder of the weekend is as follows.
Saturday, May 18
10:55 a.m. Carl Achhammer, Jr. on Trumpet, National Anthem
11 a.m. Joan Harris Dance Center
Noon Rising Stars Theater Company
1 p.m. Katrina Lykes Music Studio
2 p.m. David Blight Dancers
3 p.m. PATAsphere
4 p.m. Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus
4:30 pm Mt. Zion Choir & Dancers
7:30 pm Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root Uprooted Trio
Sunday, May 19
10:30 a.m. The Wyoming Valley Poetry Society
Noon Downtime, sponsored by Price Chopper Market 32
1 p.m. Jr. Mozart Club of Wilkes Barre
2 p.m. Contra Dance/The Contra Rebels
4 p.m. Modern Ties