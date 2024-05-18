🔊 Listen to this

People rest in the food court area on Friday.

Crowds gather by the various food vendors on Friday evening at Fine Arts Fiesta.

People view artwork on display at Fine Arts Fiesta on Friday evening.

People walk through the Adult Juried Exhibition tent at Fine Arts Fiesta Friday evening on Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

The Brandon Brisk Band performs Friday evening at Fine Arts Fiesta on Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

Dan Sullivan of Original Glass Worx talks to a customer at his booth.

Elizabeth Russick, 10, of Clarks Summit, poses for a caricature by John Krupa of Kiddie Kartunes, during Friday’s Fine Arts Fiesta activities.

WILKES-BARRE — Public Square was packed on Friday for the second day of Fine Arts Fiesta, a four-day festival featuring professional artists, artisans, musicians, dancers, poets, theater artists and international talents.

The stage events schedule for the remainder of the weekend is as follows.

Saturday, May 18

10:55 a.m. Carl Achhammer, Jr. on Trumpet, National Anthem

11 a.m. Joan Harris Dance Center

Noon Rising Stars Theater Company

1 p.m. Katrina Lykes Music Studio

2 p.m. David Blight Dancers

3 p.m. PATAsphere

4 p.m. Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus

4:30 pm Mt. Zion Choir & Dancers

7:30 pm Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root Uprooted Trio

Sunday, May 19

10:30 a.m. The Wyoming Valley Poetry Society

Noon Downtime, sponsored by Price Chopper Market 32

1 p.m. Jr. Mozart Club of Wilkes Barre

2 p.m. Contra Dance/The Contra Rebels

4 p.m. Modern Ties