Uprooted Trio headlines Fine Arts Fiesta’s Saturday stage; Festival will wrap up Sunday

Michael Glabicki and the Rusted Root Uprooted Trio perform at the Fine Arts Fiesta on Saturday night.

A light drizzle of rain didn’t stop the region’s Rusted Root fans from coming out to the Fine Arts Fiesta on Saturday night.

Michael Glabicki and the Rusted Root Uprooted Trio took the main stage in front of a number of fans who saw the band’s original iteration, Rusted Root, at their peak. Glabicki founded Rusted Root in 1990, who had a US Billboard Hot 100 with 1994’s “Send Me On My Way,” and has been touring with the Uprooted Trio since Rusted Root went on an extended hiatus in 2015.

Beth Connor sat in the front row, preparing to see Glabicki, who she has seen perform a handful of times over the years. Connor has experience as a professional singer, and has admired the sounds of Glabicki’s music for some time.

“If I was in a band, I always wanted to be in a Rusted Root-type band,” joked Connor. “It looks like there’s an opening for me… I am available and ready to join.”

The venue for Saturday night’s concert took on special meaning for Connor and her daughter, Emmy, who sat beside her in anticipation for the Uprooted Trio’s arrival on stage. In particular, Emmy’s first time singing solo in public was at the Fine Arts Fiesta a few years ago.

“When I had my studio, we used to come down and perform every year,” recalled Connor of her past connection to the Fine Arts Fiesta.

Just behind Beth and Emmy sat Christopher McAdams and Weezy Blakeslee, who also have experience with Glabicki’s music.

“Rusted Root, I saw about, maybe, 25 years ago when they had ‘Send Me On My Way,’” said McAdams. “And that’s the last time I saw them.”

In fact, McAdams said he saw them twice before — once in Wilkes-Barre, and again in Ocean City, Md.

Blakeslee’s first time seeing Rusted Root was at the Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York.

The duo said they were inspired to come out to the show after the performance of last year’s Fine Arts Fiesta headlining act, the Spin Doctors.

“It was a fantastic show, so we figured we’d come out again,” said Blakeslee on the Spin Doctors’ set last year. “We’ve seen more shows than just about anybody — like a lot — and that was one of the better free shows we saw.”

Jamie Smith recently moved across the Susquehanna River from Wyoming to Wilkes-Barre, and has been impressed in recent years with the national recording artists who have played in the city over the past few summers, including Glabicki.

“I used to live in New York City, and many of my friends probably couldn’t find Wilkes-Barre on a map,” Smith said. “But then when they hear of all the things that come to [Wilkes-Barre] and are going on, you could be doing something eight nights a week.”

Like Connor, Smith used to be more directly involved in the Fine Arts Fiesta. His photography program once had a tent at the festival and he still sees some of his students walking around Public Square when the Fine Arts Fiesta is happening.

Smith said this weekend has been a great one to walk around Wilkes-Barre. Between the Uprooted Trio’s set at the Fine Arts Fiesta, Wilkes University’s graduation and the Wilkes-Barre Architectural Walking Tour, the downtown streets on Saturday were packed.

“There’s a lot going on this weekend,” Smith said. “It’s kind of a fun week to be in the city,”

Sunday schedule

The final day of the Fine Arts Fiesta is Sunday. Live performances will include:

10:30 a.m. The Wyoming Valley Poetry Society

Noon Downtime, sponsored by Price Chopper Market 32

1 p.m. Jr. Mozart Club of Wilkes Barre

2 p.m. Contra Dance/The Contra Rebels