WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court on Monday to possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Jeffrey Raymond Rivera, 30, of Madison Street, pleaded guilty to 25 counts of child pornography and a single count of dissemination of film or image of child sex acts.

Judge David W. Lupas accepted the plea agreement and scheduled Rivera to be sentenced Aug. 19.

Luzerne County detectives as members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit investigated a Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cyber tip involved a video of a pre-teen girl linked to Rivera’s cellular phone, according to court records.

Rivera admitted to detectives he had been viewing child sexual abuse materials for years and often viewed child sexual abuse materials when he got stressed, court records say.