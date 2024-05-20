🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman who formerly lived in Dallas Borough pled guilty to endangering children while her husband opted for a trial on similar charges including possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Cheryl Lendor Myers, 59, was found living in a residence on Machell Avenue filled with garbage, animal feces, old fly traps covered with insects, dirty clothes and rotting food by Luzerne County detectives on May 5, 2023, according to court records.

Four children were residing in the Dallas Borough residence at the time.

Detectives went to the house while investigating allegations her husband, Bruce Kevin Myers, 61, possessed child sexual abuse materials and discovered the children were living in deplorable conditions, court records say.

Dallas Borough officials condemned the house as the four children were taken into protective custody by Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

Bruce Myers was found during the search of the residence on the second floor.

Cheryl Myers, who relocated to Northampton County, pled guilty to four counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of endangering the welfare of children before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 23.

Bruce Myers, of Summit Street, Shavertown, on Monday requested a jury trial on four counts each of reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children, two counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of communication facility.

Lupas scheduled Bruce Myers’ trial for the week of June 17.