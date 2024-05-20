🔊 Listen to this

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro embarked on a week-long RV trip across 14 counties in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to promote tourism and the new brand, “Pennsylvania - The Great American Getaway.”

“Pennsylvania - The Great American Getaway” is the new slogan to increase tourism to the Commonwealth. Gov. Josh Shapiro made an announcement from centerfield at PNC Field on Monday that he is proposing an $18 million increase to the tourism budget for 2024-2025. Tourism generates $77 billion in income for the Commonwealth. Gov. Shapiro believes Pennsylvania can generate as much as $100 billion in years to come.

Attending the press conference on promoting Pennsylvania tourism from PNC Field in Moosic, left to right: PA Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Gov. Shapiro, Lackawanna County Commissioners Bill Gaughan, Matt McGloin, state Rep. James Haddock.

Joe Massaro, Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association president and CEO, spoke at PNC Field on behalf of Pennsylvania tourism and hospitality community on Monday morning.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis will take a turn accompany Gov. Josh Shapiro on some of the 50 stops planned over 14 Pennsylvania counties during the next seven days. Gov. Shapiro’s family will also make the commonwealth tour.

Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger offered comments on Pennsylvania tourism on Monday at PNC Field in Moosic.

Curt Camoni, Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau executive director, welcomed Gov. Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis to Lackawanna County, thanking them for investing in tourism in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Josh Shapiro is shown approaching the podium at PNC Field on Monday morning to promote Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand.

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro stopped at PNC Field in Moosic to promote his week-long RV trip across the commonwealth promoting Pennsylvania’s new tourism brand, “Pennsylvania - The Great American Getaway” on Monday morning.

MOOSIC – Gov. Josh Shapiro kicked off the state’s new tourism brand titled “Pennsylvania – The Great American Getaway” on Monday morning from PNC Field before embarking on a week-long RV tour of 50 stops in 14 counties throughout the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s tourism accounts for $77 billion of revenue to the state’s economy supporting 486,000 jobs. The governor is proposing an $18 million increase to his 2024-2025 budget to help boost the commonwealth’s tourism industry to showcase the natural resources, attractions and businesses.

“Pennsylvania has so much to offer,” Shapiro said, “from the RailRiders’ games to award-winning restaurants to incredible hikes through our state parks.”

Prior to Shapiro being introduced, a promotional tourism video was displayed on PNC Field’s large video screen.

The video touting some of the commonwealth’s firsts and best attributes such as the first theatre, the first World Series, the first roller coaster, including Philadelphia being the first city to be the capital of the United States from 1790 to 1800.

The video also displayed Pocono International Raceway, the Liberty Bell, Gettysburg, lakes, trails, the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, and more.

“I wanted to be here today, here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, here at PNC Field, here at Lackawanna County, because I wanted this to be the place where we launched our new brand, were we rolled out our tourism launch for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to see,” Shapiro said. “I understand there are some incredible destinations and some great experiences you can have right here northeast Pennsylvania.”

Shapiro acknowledged Northeastern Pennsylvania as having some of the commonwealth’s best experiences.

“This region demonstrates the opportunity that we have when it comes to tourism and when it comes to economic development,” Shapiro continued. “To fully take advantage of that opportunity, we need a tourism brand that is exciting, that sells and it sells what is so great about Pennsylvania. I want you to know you have an administration that is ready to go out and promote the heck out of this commonwealth.”

Shapiro said he is looking forward to traveling across Pennsylvania to visit shops, bars and restaurants and to take in the sights and natural beauty of the commonwealth.

He said he would like to promote all of Pennsylvania’s free state parks as well as some of the most important historic sites in the United States, right in the commonwealth.

Shapiro admitted, he would like to tap the 72 million people that live within a four-hour drive to Pennsylvania.

“It’s easy to get to Pennsylvania, and then once you are here, and I say this not as your governor, but as a father of four, you’ll find there is something for every member of your family and that is why Pennsylvania is the greatest American getaway,” said Shapiro.

According to Shapiro, he and his administration is making tourism a priority for the first time in nearly two decades making it a central part of his Economic Development Strategy driving opportunity and prosperity in the commonwealth for generations to come.

Shapiro said other competitive states vying for tourist dollars invest more state dollars into tourism than Pennsylvania.

“So many of you know that,” Shapiro acknowledged, “That’s why you’ve been calling on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to invest in tourism for years. I want you to know, I heard you and we are changing that.”

The budget Shapiro proposed months ago called for a 60% in tourism and business marking across Pennsylvania.

“This isn’t just talk, I’m walking the walk when it comes to promoting tourism,” Shapiro said. “Over the next week, I’m going to be traveling across Pennsylvania in that RV. At times I’ll be traveling with my partner, our Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and at times, I’ll be traveling with the First Lady and our four kids.”

Many local government officials were on hand for the launch such as Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Lackawanna County Commissioners Bill Gaughan and Matt McGloin, state Rep. James Haddock,Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Curt Camoni, Luzerne County Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Alan K. Stout, along with PA Lt. Gov. Austin Davis as well as business owners.

After the press conference and a reception at PNC Field, the governor embarked on his week-long trip from Moosic.