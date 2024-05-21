🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Local state legislators on Tuesday announced the allocation of nearly $11 million in Local Share Account (LSA) funds to support various community projects aimed at enhancing public safety, infrastructure, recreation and more across multiple boroughs and townships.

Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, along with Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township; Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville; Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton; Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township; Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Northumberland; and Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, issued a statement:

“These investments will significantly improve the quality of life for residents by enhancing public safety, updating critical infrastructure and promoting community development. Luzerne County remains committed to supporting local initiatives that foster a safer, healthier and more vibrant community.”

Local projects awarded funding:

Ashley Borough

$95,000 — Centennial Park improvements.

Avoca Borough

$66,139 — purchase of a vehicle for Avoca Borough Police Department.

$200,000 — renovation of Little League Club House.

Back Mountain Community Partnership

$350,000 — purchase a system for police data management and sharing.

Bear Creek Township

$56,508 — purchase road maintenance equipment for use by the public works department.

$45,919 — renovations to the Bear Creek Recreational Park, which includes installation of a 2000-foot walking trail encompassing the perimeter of the park’s sports fields.

Butler Township

$489,000 — to pave a 1.79-mile section of St. John’s Road from Police Grove Road to Riccardi Drive.

Courtdale Borough

$60,000 — new police vehicle.

Dallas Borough

$75,000 new police vehicle.

Dennison Township

$22,103 — improvements to Red Shale Pit Road and Peat Moss Road.

Dorrance Township

$70,000 — purchase a new freightliner truck for its road crews.

Dupont Borough

$134,945 — improvements to Municipal Office Building.

Duryea Borough

$300,000 — Excelsior Hose Co. #2 Volunteer Fire Department Renovation Project (Phase II).

$50,000 — PPE purchase for Germania Volunteer Hose Co.

$134,000 — purchase of new backhoe loader.

Edwardsville Borough

$75,000 — street repaving.

Forty Fort Borough

$150,000 — purchase road maintenance equipment.

$14,561 — updates to the municipal building.

$22,020 — complete the West Side Revitalization project.

Freeland Borough

$100,000 — renovations to the Borough Building.

Hanover Area Fire District

$500,000 — aerial ladder truck.

Harveys Lake Borough

$100,000 — construction of a salt shed.

Hazle Township

$230,445 — construction of a pole building for the Hazle Township Little League.

$235,000 — purchase of a wheel loader.

Hazleton City

$302,854 — demolition of the abandoned and blighted former Matuella’s Dairy building, 625 W 6th St.

$231,243 — purchase of three vehicles with compartments for rescue equipment for the Hazleton City Fire Department.

$102,249 — renovations at the Hazleton Active Adult Center.

Hollenback Township

$100,000 — purchase a new backhoe to replace its old, unreliable one.

Hughestown Borough

$232,233 — construction of pavilion and improvement of recreational facilities.

$16,896 — purchase of vehicle for borough police equipment.

Jenkins Township

$100,000 — Spadi Park improvements.

$225,000 — WVIA Public Media parking lot update.

$98,383 — security cameras for parks.

$192,224 — new storage building for garbage trucks.

Kingston Municipality

$75,000 — renovations to the American Legion Post 395.

$200,000 — site improvements at the recreation center.

Kingston Township

$100,000 — Center Street Park improvements.

Laflin Borough

$18,873 — purchase of a trailer and backhoe.

$226,972 — storm water restoration and replacement of deteriorated and antiquated storm water pipes.

Lake Township

$75,000 — purchase road maintenance equipment.

Lower South Valley Council of Governments

$100,000 — purchase maintenance equipment.

Luzerne Borough

$100,000 — purchase road maintenance equipment.

Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority

$257,133 — construction of a new dining lodge at Camp Kresge.

Nanticoke City

$37,190 — feasibility study on the Nanticoke Firehouse project.

Nescopeck Borough

$16,000 — replace six flood-damaged, rotted or otherwise inoperable doors at the Nescopeck Borough Department of Public Works building.

$9,800 — replace the roof on the borough-owned Warren Street building that housed its former ambulance service, but now is used to store police vehicles and borough equipment.

Newport Township

$125,000 — establish a new community park and playground.

Penn Lake Park Borough

$100,000 — rehabilitation of the Penn Lake Dam.

Pittston City

$66,511 — wayfinding improvements.

$200,000 — Facade Improvement Grant Program.

$269,612 — Tomato Festival site improvements.

Plains Township

$71,175 — SimMan 3G training mannequins for Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Plymouth Borough

$100,000 — a streetscape plan.

Plymouth Public Library

$150,000 — building upgrades.

Rice Township

$175,000 — upgrades to Rice Elementary School.

Shickshinny Borough

$35,000 — replace stormwater culverts on West Butler Street, state Route 4004 and Cemetery Street.

$35,000 — upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant.

Sugarloaf Township

$70,000 — improvements at Larock Recreational Field, including restoring a tennis court, rebuilding a walking trail and exercise stations, removing and replacing overgrown trees, installing new benches, replacing the flagpole and placing new garbage receptacles at the playground area.

Sugar Notch Borough

$95,119 — construction of two storage buildings.

Swoyersville Borough

$100,000 — purchase and install emergency generators.

West Pittston Borough

$400,000 — engineering costs for Flood Control Levee Project.

West Wyoming Borough

$60,000 — purchase road maintenance equipment.

White Haven Borough

$100,000 — further improvements at its multi-purpose library and heritage visitors

Wilkes-Barre City

$300,000 — Irem Temple Restoration Project renovations.

$150,000 — exterior renovations to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

$150,000 — Luzerne County Historical Society’s Bishop Memorial Library roof replacement.

$400,000 — Mill Creek Brookside levee system rehabilitation.

$131,000 — new restroom in Osterhout Free Library Children’s Wing.

$320,195 — roof replacement at Sherman Street Properties Business Center.

$250,000 — Bloxton Hotel Project renovations on Public Square.

$155,701 — emergency response equipment upgrades at Wilkes University.

$200,000 — Wyoming Valley Art League building renovations at Circle Centre for the Arts.

Wright Township

$250,000 — purchase a new police vehicle and a multi-purpose truck with a plow.

Yatesville Borough

$87,426 — purchase and outfitting of a municipal vehicle.

