HARRISBURG — Luzerne County magisterial district judges David Barilla Jr. and Thomas Malloy were re-certified for service as members of the Pennsylvania Judiciary after successfully completing continuing education course work.

Every magisterial district judge must complete the Minor Judiciary Education Board’s continuing education program each year. The 32-hour instructional program covers a variety of legal topics and practices to help magisterial district judges fairly and efficiently adjudicate cases and manager their magisterial district courts.

Courses in this year’s curriculum include Pennsylvania Vehicle Code updates, landlord/tenant law and procedures, reporting child abuse cases, truancy, criminal law and procedures, audits and case management reports, financial exploitation and elders, bail procedures, strategies for mental health conditions in court and leadership.

Barilla is located in Forty Fort and Malloy is in Wilkes-Barre.