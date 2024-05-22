Jury unable to reach verdict on felony sex assault offenses

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Tobyhanna accused by Wilkes University police of sexually assaulting a female student inside a residence hall was convicted by a Luzerne County jury on misdemeanor sex assault offenses.

The jury, however, was unable to reach a verdict on the two most serious charges.

Khylen Rasul Shoffner, 28, faced a one day jury trial Tuesday before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman inside her dorm room on Dec. 2, 2021.

Wilkes University police charged Shoffner after the woman reported the assault.

Shoffner was not a student at the university but met the victim’s roommate on a dating website.

The victim claimed she was awakened by Shoffner removing her pants and sexually assaulting her, according to court records.

After nearly four hours of deliberating, the jury convicted Shoffner on two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and one count each of indecent exposure and harassment.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Cardone prosecuted.

Attorney William L. Stephens represented Shoffner.

Shoffner is scheduled to be sentenced July 9.