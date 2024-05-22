🔊 Listen to this

Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education Center was recently awarded a $8,000 grant from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation’s 2023 grant cycle, administered by The Scranton Area Community Foundation, for its Environmental Stewardship Institute in Lackawanna County.

The Environmental Stewardship Institute program helps young people make choices that foster health and well-being for themselves, their communities, and the environment. The program focuses on creating the next generation of land stewards, emphasizes conservation, and allows participants to explore possible career opportunities in the field. Participants work on a variety of conservation projects such as planting trees, trail maintenance and construction, etc.

Craig Lukatch, president of Lacawac Sanctuary stated that “The primary goal of Environmental Stewardship Institute is to create the next generation of land stewards, emphasize conservation, and allow participants to explore possible career opportunities in the field.”

Lacawac Sanctuary is a nonprofit association founded in 1966 for the purpose of protecting a gift of the original Connell Park lands by Arthur and Isabel Watres and facilitating environmental education and research. Located on Lake Wallenpaupack, the Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation plays an important role in the preservation of Lake Lacawac which is one of the southernmost glacial lakes in the hemisphere and has been preserved in pristine condition free from development and encroachment. For more information visit www.lacawac.org.

Scranton Area Community Foundation is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all people in Northeastern Pennsylvania through the development of organized philanthropy. As a public 501c3 community foundation, the Scranton Area Community Foundation serves as a steward, a grantmaker, a charitable resource, and a catalyst for change. The Scranton Area Community Foundation leads various initiatives including Women in Philanthropy, the Center for Community Leadership and Nonprofit Excellence, NEPA Moves, and the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. The Foundation is committed to serving nonprofit organizations and works to build the capacity of the nonprofit organizations through its Center for Community Leadership and Nonprofit Excellence. More information about the Scranton Area Community Foundation can be found at www.safdn.org.