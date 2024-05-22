🔊 Listen to this

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons is looking for help with its annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

This year’s display is set for July 3 with a rain date of July 5.

Over the past few years, the cost of security, insurance and fireworks have rise and become a much larger financial burden to the Rotary. Last year, the club invested just under $20,000 in the event and additional increases are expected this year.

The club would appreciated any donation to help with the cost of the event. Checks can be addressed to Rotary Club of the Abingtons and mailed to PO Box No. 392, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.