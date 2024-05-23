🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — CASA of Luzerne County held its seventh annual NEPA Sings competition Wednesday night at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, where performers from a dozen area high schools and performing arts programs competed for a number of cash prizes.

The sold-out show highlighted local talent in addition to raising funds for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a nonprofit organization that provides qualified and compassionate volunteer advocates to abused and neglected children in the dependency court system in Luzerne County.

The funds will help support the training of new CASA advocates.

The event returned to Little Theatre for the second year in a row, and the theme was “Performing Arts Edition,” which expanded the scope of last year’s theme to not only include young performers representing local high schools, but area performing arts programs as well.

“The reason why I stuck with [the theme] was it’s really a full circle moment, giving back to kids,” CASA executive director Mary Kay Pivovarnik said before the show.

Contestants included: Apalonia Passetti of Wyoming Valley West High School, Paige Bittman of Pittston Area High School, Emmie Kindler of Holy Redeemer High School, Benjamin Gruden of Ovation Playhouse Theatre, Gabbie Howe of Hazleton Area, Matthew Preiman of Rising Stars Performing Arts Academy, Amanda Donalyn of Lake Lehman High School, David Getz of Wyoming Seminary, Tate Elliot of KISS Theatre Company, Evan Olivares of Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, Creed Gorham of Hanover Area, and Olivia Robatin of Wilkes-Barre Area CAPAA.

The competition was judged by Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks, PA Live co-host Chris Bohinski, singer Michelle Reilly, and Froggy 101’s Ken ‘Doc’ Medek. Dave Kuharchik once again returned as emcee and also received an award, along with Trooper Carl Puskar, for their support of CASA over the years.

Contestants sang from a wide range of genres, from classic Broadway to contemporary pop. Kuharchik remarked that it was the closest competition NEPA Sings ever had, with almost every performer within points of one another, resulting in a tie for second place, which the judges had to deliberate.

In the end, 14-year-old Apalonia Passetti of Wyoming Valley West High School took home the grand prize of $1,000 for her heartfelt and powerful rendition of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ from Les Miserables the musical.

Brooks remarked that it was “perfect” and made him cry.

After being announced as the winner and performing her song again, Passetti said she was, “feeling good, but kinda shaky.”

Hazleton Area student Gabbie Howe, who competed in the competition last year, received second place and a cash prize of $500 for her performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The song was originally sung by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” Howe performed the piece in memory of a family member who passed away.

The “fan favorite” prize of $250, which was decided by audience member votes, went to senior high school student Olivia Robatin, representing Wilkes-Barre Area CAPAA, for her rendition of Pentatonix’s version of “Hallelujah.”

Through engagement on social media, Ovation Playhouse won the Standing Ovation cash prize of $500, sponsored by PNC Bank.

“12 voices. 12 unbelievably talented people. I’m always amazed by how much talent there is and how two of them made me cry in public,” Brooks said after the show.