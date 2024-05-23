🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police in Kingston along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force with assistance from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served multiple arrest warrants Thursday targeting alleged illicit drug street dealers after a year-long investigation.

Authorities began serving arrest warrants just after 7 a.m. and by early afternoon, 12 suspected sellers of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were in custody.

Those arrested in the sweep and arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township:

Michael Donovan Ellis, 35, of Main Street, Swoyersville, accused of purchasing large amounts of fentanyl from a known supplier at his residence in August 2023, according to court records. Released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Daniel Paul Bokrosh, 34, of Gibson Avenue, Kingston, accused of supplying fentanyl that led to an overdose in Dallas Township on Aug. 4, 2023, court records say. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Emma Morrison, 19, of Rutter Avenue, Forty Fort, accused of selling methamphetamine on Rutter Avenue, Forty Fort, in November 2023, court records say. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

John Michael Crossin, 33, of Shoemaker Street, Swoyersville, accused of selling cocaine to a buyer in August 2023, court records say. Released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

James Davis, 41, of Payne Avenue, Kingston, accused of selling fentanyl and crack cocaine to a buyer in October 2023, court records say. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Others arrested and arraigned were:

Dakota James Whitmire, 32, of Wyoming, charged with persons not to carrying a firearm, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Ramon Vasquez, 47, of Hazleton, charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Jocelyn Williams, 34, of Plains Township, charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Derrick Steven Kaleb Bailey Jr., 27, of Avoca, charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Roddy Beauvoir, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $200,000 bail.

Luis Angel Junior Martinez, 36, of Exeter, charged with felony firearm offenses, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $200,000 total bail.

Bryant Borowski, 31, of Mountain Top, charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Assisting in the apprehensions were the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Pittston City Police.

More arrests are expected.