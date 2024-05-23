🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The developer of a proposed affordable housing project in the city has withdrawn its application and the matter will not be discussed at tonight’s zoning hearing board meeting, according to board solicitor Mark McNealis.

McNealis said the board received a letter about two weeks ago from developer Housing Visions withdrawing its application for the proposed apartment complex, which would have been built in a wooded area of the Hanover section of the city at the intersection of Espy and Bliss streets.

The project included four 12-unit apartment buildings with 97 parking spaces, as well as a maintenance shop, community building and playground.

McNealis said he was unsure of the reasoning for the developer withdrawing the application and did not know whether Housing Visions planned to resubmit at a later date.

Efforts to reach representatives for Housing Visions were not immediately successful.

The zoning hearing board was scheduled to vote on the housing project at Thursday’s meeting,which was initially supposed to take place at the March 26 meeting, but the board felt the submitted application “did not appear to be together” and lacked crucial information such as building dimensions as well as the entrances and exits to and from the property.

The hearing was rescheduled for more than a month later in order to give the applicant enough time to prepare and submit a new plan to the zoning officer.

A March 19 post on the city’s Facebook page announcing the project and its potential tax benefits was met with much opposition from residents.

A petition opposing the development project circulated online, with residents raising concerns about the impact on property values, traffic congestion, noise pollution and more.