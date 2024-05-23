🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Mayor Jeffrey R. Coslett on Thursday announced the promotion of Sondra Riviello to the position of Municipal Administrator.

Riviello will succeed long-time Municipal Administrator Paul Keating, who is set to resign on June 3, after holding the position for 28 years.

“When Paul announced that he was resigning, we immediately began a state-wide search for his position,” said Mayor Coslett. “We knew that replacing someone of his caliber was not going to be an easy task.”

Mayor Coslett said Keating has been “the backbone” of Kingston’s government for 28 years.

“I cannot thank him enough for his contributions to our community,” the Mayor said. “You cannot drive around Kingston without seeing something that he built or made better. He is truly a one-of-a kind person that solidified his place in our community’s history.”

Coslett said Riviello has assisted Keating for 24 years as Finance Secretary and Assistant Municipal Administrator. He said she is highly accomplished and brings a plethora of institutional knowledge and invaluable experience to the position.

“Paul Keating gives her a tremendous amount of credit for his success,” Coslett said. “She knows so much about our community and the operations of our government. She is truly the best person for the job and for Kingston.”

Robert Jacobs, President of Kingston Council, said Riviello does an incredible job for Kingston.

“She clearly deserves to be our next Municipal Administrator,” Jacobs said. “I wholeheartedly support Mayor Coslett’s decision and see wonderful things on the horizon for our community with Sondra at the helm.”

Keating, who has been hired by the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) as Chief Financial Officer, it has been a privilege to serve Kingston for the past 28 years.

“I cannot express in words my gratitude for the opportunity and 28 years of life-enriching experiences,” Keating said. “I thank each and every elected official, employee, and resident from the bottom of my heart for their unwavering support. Together, we made Kingston a Great Place to Call Home.”

Riviello will assume her new role as Municipal Administrator on June 4.

Keating will assume his new role at WVSA on June 10.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.