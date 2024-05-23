🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The final version of the Wyoming Valley West 2024-2025 budget is not expected to look much different than the first reading — and the main highlight is that no tax increase is anticipated.

The board met at 9 a.m. Thursday at the WVW Middle School on Chester Street to approve the $93 million proposed budget. The board will gather for a work session on Wednesday, June 5, and the next regular meeting is set for Wednesday June 12, at the Middle School.

The current property tax rate in the district is 18.4807 mills. One mill represents $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

Paul Keating, board member from Kingston, explained that revenue is projected at $93 million, which is $837,188 more than anticipated expenditures. Keating said the district’s fund balance is around $17 million and the district will use approximately $8 million of that to pay for HVAC upgrades at the Middle School and High School, dugouts at the softball field, a new roof at the High School and new field turf at Spartan Stadium.

Keating said a fund balance of $9 million is within the state Department of Education guidelines.

Keating said the current fund balance is much better than it was three years ago when it was a minus of $1.1 million in 2021. Also, Keating said the board approved its 2023-24 budget of $105.5 million in expenditures, with a 2.5% increase in the property tax rate.

The board must adopt its final budget by June 30.

Board member Brian J. Dubaskas of Edwardsville said he would like to see $400,000 in the budget to repair the track at Huber Field in Plymouth.

Board President Charles Kamus of Forty Fort said all board members should bring their ideas of needed items to the next work session for discussion.

