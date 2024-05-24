U.S. Marines veteran speaks at event in remembrance of those who have the ultimate sacrifice

🔊 Listen to this

94-year-old Corporal Joseph Barna (retired), U.S. Marines, a Korean War veteran from Freeland, was the keynote speaker at Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center.

Sgt. Peter Townsend, U.S. Army/VA volunteer, presented the wreath at Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center.

Members of the VA Police presented the colors and played ‘Taps’ at Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center.

94-year-old Corporal Joseph Barna (retired), U.S. Marines, a Korean War veteran from Freeland, was the keynote speaker at Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center.

A POW/MIA Missing Man table was set up at Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center.

SSgt. Albert Heydt, U.S. Air Force, explains the meaning of the POW/MIA Missing Man table that was set up at Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center.

PLAINS TWP. — Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center was about one thing — remembrance.

With a large crowd of veterans, families, caregivers and VA employees, the ceremony was held outside on a sunny day that was filled with prayer, patriotism and poignant speeches.

Keynote speaker, 94-year-old Corporal Joseph Barna (retired), U.S. Marines, a Korean War veteran from Freeland, was eloquent in his tribute to U.S. soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

“I am proud to be standing here with all my brothers,” Barna said. “I lived among fellow Marines for 13 months in Korea. Every day, I prayed for tomorrow to come. I served with young boys who would give their lives so their buddies would live.”

Barna told the story of how a Navy Corpsman saved his life 71 years ago.

“I guess God didn’t want me yet,” Barna said. “That Corpsman would die six weeks later saving more Marines. On the mountains of Korea, I learned who we are, what we did, and how much we loved each other.”

Barna said he is not a Democrat or a Republican.

“I’m an American — an American veteran,” He said. “I began writing years ago because I never wanted any veteran to be forgotten and to lose the honor that he or she earned. I believe veterans are the only hope to make our country as great as it was when I was growing up. I was born in Freeland, but grew up in Korea. It took 13 months, but with God at my side, I came home to my family again.”

Barna said when he entered the military, he was a scared young boy.

“But in war, you age fast,” Barna said.

Barna said he still remembers the day he said goodbye to his parents, four brothers and three sisters.

“As I walked out the door, everyone was holding back tears,” Barna said. “I was about to jump into a dark hole, not knowing how deep it was. Little did I know that in the coming months, I would be listening to the cries of the wounded and the silence of the dead.”

Barna said there was a night in Korea when he almost met God, but somehow, one of his angels came to him and gave him 71 more years of life.

“This was Navy Corpsman Jackie Kilmer, who saved my life,” Barna said.

Barna said he wasn’t a special kid growing up, but he was taught love, respect, sacrifice and friendship.

“All of these things were reinforced when I was fighting with so many brave Marines in Korea,” Barna said. “I saw the horrors of war and the courage of these 20-year-old boys and I will never forget what I saw and felt. Many came home with the scars of war. Some scars are on the outside, but others are on the inside.”

Barna said we all have to try to understand all veterans — never forgetting what so few of these Americans did for so many who never had to wear combat boots, use a weapon or kill an enemy.

“Be patient with a veteran and try to understand what they went through,” Barna said. “I write and I speak not as a hero, but as a survivor. My words don’t come from my mouth but from my heart. We may have to help the surviving veteran dealing with the bad memories. This process will not go quickly and we must have hope and patience. We hope that he can overcome and get these demons out of his mind.”

Barna said a long time ago he was included in this group of survivors. But, he said he found the strength to become who and what he was meant to be.

“I found friendship, pride, love of a brother, respect, courage and faith while wearing a military uniform,” Barna said. “I also used a weapon to kill another human being. But for this, I had no choice — I wanted to live.”

Barna said many veterans are still running the race they began many years before.

“Many have crossed over the finish line, but others have not,” Barna said. “I’ve finished that race, but will wait for those who are still running. I will shake their hands as they cross over the finish line.”

Barna, who has won several national awards, said he began to write about all these heroes years ago because there was one thing he never lost — remembering.

“I don’t intend to put my pen down,” Barna said. “I still see the faces, but may forget the names. Someday we’ll all meet again. I can’t wait to hear about all the barracks, the beaches, the mountains, rice paddies, jungles, oceans, clouds and deserts. All of these are places where my heroes were part of.”

Barna said when he stand with the honor guard and fires a rifle towards the heavens, his pride grows stronger.

“God does not care if veterans are tall, short, thin or heavy,” Barna said. “He doesn’t care what color or religion they are. We will all end up in the same Army in heaven.”

On Memorial Day, Barna said he will have the honor of placing new flags over his buddies.

“I can almost hear them saying. ‘Thanks Corporal for not forgetting us, but don’t join us too soon. You have to live a little bit longer because your job on Earth isn’t finished.’”

William Harrison, U.S. Army, led the Pledge of Allegiance; Albert Heydt, U.S. Air Force, recited the POW/MIA Missing Man Table poem; the presentation of the wreath was conducted by Peter Townsend, U.S. Army; the National Anthem and ‘God Bless America’ was performed by Kelly Cox, VA Medical Center CLC Nurse Manager.

About the Keynote Speaker

Joseph Barna, a 94-year-old Marine Corps combat Veteran of the Korean War, served from June 1952 to July 1953.

During his time in Korea, Mr. Barna faced some of the fiercest battles, including engagements at Bunker Hill, Old Baldy, Siberia, Vegas, Carson, and Reno as part of the 1st Marine Division, 1st Regiment, 1st Battalion, Baker Company, Anti-Assault Platoon.

Armed with a range of weapons, from the M1 Rifle to the fearsome M2-2 Flamethrower, Barna bravely served his country. He was wounded in combat on three separate occasions and was awarded two Purple Hearts.

Beyond his military service, Barna is dedicated to advocating for veterans’ causes. He frequently shares his insights and experiences through editorial letters and speaking engagements at ceremonies and schools. Notably, Barna has participated in the Department of Veterans Affairs National Veterans Creative Arts Competition, earning five gold medals in the creative writing division. His essays have been recognized nationally, competing against entries from over 125 VA Medical Centers. In 2021, Barna published his book “God Makes Angels and Navy Corpsmen: A Korean War Veteran’s Memories of the War and Life.”

Barna serves as Senior Vice-Commander at the Freeland Post 5010 Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of the Freeland American Legion Post 473. He also contributes to the community as a rifleman in the joint military honor guard, participating in military funerals and ceremonies.

Residing in Freeland, Barna was married to his beloved wife Eleanor for 67 years until her passing in December 2020. Together, they raised three children and are survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.