WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, has co-sponsored a resolution which calls upon all Americans this Memorial Day to honor the men and women of the Armed Forces who have died in the pursuit of freedom and peace.

Meuser said Memorial Day is a day of profound reflection, dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of defenders who rest in hallowed grounds across the globe. He said it stands as a testament to our faith in democracy, our values, and the enduring belief that those who fight for freedom will be remembered for generations to come.

Meuser said this resolution calls upon the people of the United States to observe Memorial Day as a special day of remembrance, remembering the men and women who laid down their lives in the pursuit of freedom and peace. He said it should be observed as a heartfelt expression of the respect, pride, and admiration felt by every American and by all those liberated through the courageous sacrifices and valiant efforts of the United States forces and their allies.

“America is the land of the free because of the brave,” Meuser said. “As a society and as a nation, we cannot forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and preserve our liberty.

“On Memorial Day, and every day, our nation pays tribute to the many generations of men and women who have answered the call to duty and dedicated their lives to serving this great country. I was privileged to co-sponsor this legislation that honors those who lost their lives in the fight for freedom.”

Gov. Shapiro orders U.S., Commonwealth flags to half-staff in for Memorial Day

In accordance with the United States flag code and the President’s proclamation, Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day to honor our nation’s fallen heroes.

“This Memorial Day, we honor the Pennsylvanians and Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend and protect our freedom and our nation,” Shapiro said. “Lori and I honor their lives and service — and we will never forget or take for granted their sacrifice. On behalf of a grateful Commonwealth, may their memories be a blessing.”

The flags shall fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Monday, May 27.

Governor to visit Lake Wallenpaupack Saturday to showcase Pa.’s outdoor recreation industry

Gov. Josh Shapiro will continue his Great American Getaway RV tour across the Commonwealth, visiting Lake Wallenpaupack on Saturday to showcase Pennsylvania’s beautiful outdoor recreation spaces and weekend getaway destinations for the entire family.

On Monday, Gov. Shapiro launched Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand — the Great American Getaway.

Pennsylvania is a premier weekend getaway destination within close driving proximity to major hubs along the East Coast — and our outdoor spaces, like those the Governor and the First Family will enjoy at Lake Wallenpaupack, can be experienced in a single weekend by nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of thousands of Pennsylvania getaways and experiences.

PennDOT, State Police focus on seat belt safety with ‘Click It or Ticket’ program

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) this week are urging motorists to keep traffic safety top of mind when behind the wheel this holiday weekend, and all summer long.

The agencies are partnering with municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in the National “Click It or Ticket” (CIOT) Enforcement Mobilization running now through June 2.

“‘Click it or Ticket’ isn’t about citations, it’s about saving lives,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Wearing a seat belt increases your chances of surviving a crash by up to 60 percent. Through continued enforcement and education, we hope to see more people buckling up and fewer fatal crashes on Pennsylvania’s roads.”

• Pennsylvania law requires drivers, front-seat passengers, and any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle.

• Children under age 4 must be properly secured in an approved child safety seat.

• Children under age 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat until they outgrow the maximum weight and height limits designated by the seat manufacturer.

• Booster seats are required for children ages 4 to 8.

In 2023, there were 11,756 crashes in Pennsylvania where at least one occupant was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 316 fatalities.

It is estimated that 92% of unbelted occupants, or 282 people, who were killed in crashes while traveling in passenger vehicles, including cars, small trucks, vans, and SUVs, could have survived if they had been buckled up.

Troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians offer car seat fittings and inspections throughout Pennsylvania, helping ensure that car seats are in good working condition, installed properly and free from recalls.

“It’s important that parents and caregivers buckle up while behind the wheel while also ensuring children are in properly installed child safety seats,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Troopers who are certified as child passenger safety technicians can do just that by providing education and hands-on assistance with the proper use of safety seats so children are safe for every ride.”

The checks are free of charge. A complete list of child passenger seat fitting stations is available at psp.pa.gov.

During the four-day Memorial Day weekend in 2023, PSP troopers investigated 651 crashes that resulted in four fatalities and 142 injuries. State Police also cited 1,318 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued 224 tickets for not securing children in safety seats.

PennDOT driver license, photo centers closed for Memorial Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

AG Henry files lawsuit against Ticketmaster for illegal monopoly over live entertainment

Attorney General Michelle Henry this week is leading a bipartisan coalition of 30 states, along with the U.S. Department of Justice, in an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ticketmaster, LLC.

The suit filed Thursday alleges that Live Nation — owner and operator of numerous venues nationwide, including Pennsylvania — and Ticketmaster — the ticketing service giant — form an illegal monopoly over the live entertainment industry. The suit also alleges that Live Nation has engaged in anti-competitive practices to maintain its monopoly.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s dominance has impacted fans across the Commonwealth. In 2022, Pennsylvanians spent approximately $1.5 billion dollars on live entertainment, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

“Live Nation and Ticketmaster have long had a chokehold on much of the live entertainment industry,” AG Henry said. “Consumers who want to see one of their favorite bands, artists, or shows, are likely to encounter Live Nation and Ticketmaster at the gates. Pennsylvanians deserve to have fair and competitive choices when it comes to tickets to live entertainment.”

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for Southern District of New York alleges that:

• Live Nation has maintained its anti-competitive monopoly in ticketing markets by locking up venues through restrictive long-term, exclusive agreements and by threatening that venues will lose access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they sign with a rival ticketing company.

• Live Nation leverages its extensive network of amphitheaters and other venues to force artists to select Live Nation as a promoter instead of its rivals, maintaining its promotions monopoly.

• Live Nation’s conduct has harmed fans through higher fees, lack of transparency, fewer consumer choices, and stifling innovation.

The lawsuit asks the court to restore competition in the live entertainment industry by:

• Ordering Live Nation to divest Ticketmaster.

• Awarding financial compensation for consumers who paid more than they should have for tickets in a competitive market.

• Prohibiting Live Nation from engaging in its anti-competitive practices.

