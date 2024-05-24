🔊 Listen to this

Waving American flags and waving to friends in last year’s Ashley Memorial Day Parade.

KINGSTON — The 105th annual West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. sharp on Memorial Day, May 27, honoring America’s fallen heroes.

Commander Gary Isaac from the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 and Commander Chuck Pavlick from the Anthracite VFW Post 283 — both in Kingston — are co-Chairs of the parade.

The parade will begin at Kingston Corners and proceed to the Forty Fort Cemetery, where the annual program will be held honoring all fallen veterans of all wars.

As always, a large crowd is expected to line the parade route and attend the ceremony at the Forty Fort Cemetery.

Grand marshal

Rich Pries, past commander of the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston, who has helped coordinate many of the past parades, has been selected as this year’s grand marshal.

Pries proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 through 1971.

He also served as commander of the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston for five tours — longer than any commander since the post was chartered in 1919.

Commander Pries was also the person who started the “Homeless Veteran Fund” at the Kingston American Legion — now called the “Veteran Assistance Fund.”

Pries accomplished getting a number of homeless vets out from under bridges and wooded areas back into main stream society. He said gaining their trust wasn’t always the easiest thing to accomplish, but his perseverance proved worthy of his effort.

Pries and his wife of 51 years, Diane, have four sons — Erik, Corey, Kris and Nick; daughters-in-law, Berdina (Erik), Joanie (Corey) and Heather, (Kris); two grandchildren, Megan and Hunter Pries.

Featured speaker

Anthony Dicton will be the featured speaker at the Forty Fort Cemetery service.

Dicton, of Kingston, is married to Rebecca Dicton and they have a son Asher, 11; and a daughter Eden, 9.

Dicton has worked as safety, security and career coordinator; transportation director; and principal at Wyoming Valley West School District, where he was a teacher since 2002.

Dicton served on Kingston Council from 2013-2020.

He served as District Department Chair of Social Studies 2010-2020; varsity track coach, 2001-2017; varsity cross country coach, 2011-2017.

Dicton enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 2004; completed Field Artillery School in 2006; awarded Meritorious Mast 2006, 2007; served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006-2007; promoted to Corporal 2008; Certificate of Commendation, 2009 and 2010; promoted to Sergeant 2010; honorably discharged in August 2012.

Dicton is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West, 1994; received a B.S. degree in Secondary Education from Penn State University, 1999; a Master of Education, California University of Pennsylvania 2018; and he earned a Superintendent Letter of Eligibility in 2023.

Parade lineup

• SECTION A – Market and Maple Streets

Kingston/Forty Fort Police

Marine Corps Color Guard

Grand Marshall:

WVW Cheerleaders

WVW Marching Band

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Commander

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Veteran’s Float

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Auxiliary

Black Diamond Squadron 395 Sons of The American Legion

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 American Legion Riders

VFW POST 283 COMMANDER

VFW POST 283 AUXILIARY

Detachment Commander SAL Unit 644

Ladies Auxiliary Unit 644

DAV Chapter 102

Air Force Wing

Korean War Vets

Daughters of The American Revolution

Lug Nutz Car Club

National Night Out K-9 Unit

NEPR Car Club

All Riders Groups

Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

• SECTION B – Public Officials

North Sprague Avenue

Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department

Kingston Fireman’s Marching Unit

State Representative Aaron Kaufer

Kingston Mayor

Kingston Council

Forty Fort Mayor

Forty Fort Council

Swoyersville Mayor

Edwardsville Mayor

Plymouth Mayor

Swoyersville Kiwanis

Luzerne County Council

Kingston Shade Tree Commission

Kingston Historical Society

• SECTION C – United Penn Plaza

Masons

Irem Shriners

Cumulus Radio Group

Art N Vino?

Choice One Community Credit Union

Wyoming County Weapons (Military Style Jeep)

Blue Chip Farms

Salvation Army Canteen Truck

Boy Scouts of America Troop 154

Boy Scouts of America Cub Scout Pack 154

Boy Scouts of America Troop 143

Wyoming Valley Elks Lodge #109

• SECTION D – (Civic Organizations)

Market Street and Sprague Avenue

Girl Scouts of America Troops: 32208 and 30228

Girl Scouts “The Frontier Girls”

Kingston/Forty Fort Baseball

Kingston Huskies

Ed-Lark Hurricanes

• SECTION E – Emergency Personnel And Vehicles

Main and Market

Wyoming Valley Red Cross Responders

Tom Betz and Son Antique Fire Truck

Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Departments

Edwardsville Fire Department

Additional Fire Departments

All other vehicles/equipment/participants in order in which they arrive

Anyone not listed in the parade line up can still participate by showing up at Kingston Corners by 10 a.m. See any parade coordinator.

Ashley announces plans for 142nd Memorial Day Parade

The Ashley Legion Post 673 Memorial Day Committee has announced the schedule and lineup for the 142nd Annual Memorial Day Parade.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Monday May 27, along Main Street. This parade is considered one of the oldest in the country.

This year’s parade is in honor of Mr. Joseph Sapulak, Charter Member of the Ashley Sons of the American Legion.

This year’s guest of honor is U.S. Army Captain Nathan Herr, who serves as a logistics officer for the 340th Military Police Battalion in Ashley. Captain Herr has received numerous awards and decorations and his distinguished career includes his deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation “Enduring Freedom.” Captain Herr is a member of Ashley American Legion Post 673.

Soloist performer will be Ms. Appolonia Passetti.

The Memorial Day Parade Association includes President Thomas McGovern, Treasurer Mike Collins, Secretary Stacy Bleich, Parade Marshal Rick Oravic, Parade Aides: Charles Coleman, Sheldon Hannis, Paul Miller, Bill Werner, Wes Saltz, Marty McDonald and Brian McDermott.

Notice: The following roads will be closed to parking from 8 a.m. until the parade passes:

South Main Street, Ashley to Mary Street, Mary Street to North Main Street, Brown Street to Ashley Street, Ashley Street to Ashley’s Firemen’s Park.

This year’s parade lineup includes four (4) units and their assembly locations:

Unit #1 (assembly on Cook Street)

1) Ashley Police Department

2) Ashley American Legion Post 673

3) Mr. & Mrs. “Little Poppy”

4) Association President Thomas McGovern

5) Mrs. Sharon Sapulak & family

6) Ashley Borough Council

7) Soloist Appalonia Passetti

8) Ancient Order of Hibernians

9) Ladies Auxiliary – Order of Hibernians

10) Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band

11) Ashley Fireman and Command SUV (assembly at Family Dollar)

12) Korean War Veterans

13) 340th MP Battalion

Unit #2 (assembly on Fall Street)

1) Sugar Notch Police Department & Mayor Bill Davis

2) Veterans of Vietnam War – Post #56 Color Guard

3) Irem Temple String Band and Motor Corp.

4) Guest of honor: Captain Nathan Herr

5) Congressman Matt Cartwright

6) State Representative Alec Ryncavage

7) Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Karl Kuren

8) Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown

9) Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett & Vietnam Vet Ed Kohanski

10) St. Leo’s Knights of Columbus

11) Emerald Isle Irish Step Dancers

12) Huber Breaker Preservation Society

Unit #3 (assembly on Coalville Street)

1) Lehman Funeral Home

2) Korean War Veterans of Wyoming Valley

3) Ashley Lions Club

4) Robert Ruda – Military Vehicle

5) 109th Field Artillery

6) Area Girl Scouts Troops #32817 & #32524

7) Daisy Troop #2280 (Warrior Run)

8) Hanover Area Boy Scouts / Troop 166 / Cub Pack 66

9) Mt. Top Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts Troop / Pack 106

10) Hanover Area Student Council

11) Hanover Area Fusion Band

12) Hanover Area Cheerleaders

13) Hanover Area Football

13) Classic Cars

14) Liberty Tax Services

15) American Choice Car Lot

Unit #4 (assembly Rutz Street)

1) Blue Chip Rescue Animals

2) Hanover Area Boys/Girls Little League (assembly @ Earth Conservancy)

3) Hanover Area Mini Hawks Wrestling & Football Teams (assembly @ Earth Conservancy)

4) Knights of Columbus #12814 Sugar Notch

5) Hanover Area Youth Soccer Teams

6) The Antique Classic Boats Society

7) Post 673 Patriotic Quads

8) Halliday Trucking

9) Commonwealth Equipment

10) Hanover Township Fire Department

11) Trans Med-Ambulances

12) American Legion Riders and all motorcycles

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.