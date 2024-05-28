🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney successfully argued for a sentence reduction but not what he had hoped.

Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 26, was re-sentenced Tuesday by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 14-to-30 years in state prison for causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son, Jayceon Campbell, in November 2022.

Campbell had been sentenced to 16-to-32 years in prison on April 4.

Attorney Sidney D. May who, along with Attorney John B. Pike represented Campbell, asked for a sentence of six-to-20 years in prison arguing Campbell had no prior criminal record and took responsibility for his infant son’s death.

Further, May said Campbell called 911 when his son became unresponsive and was fully cooperative with investigators.

Sklarosky noted Campbell’s lack of a criminal record and acceptance of responsibility when he imposed the amended sentence Monday, indicating the punishment falls within standard sentencing guidelines. Campbell was re-sentenced on a third-degree murder charge that remained unchanged.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski opposed any sentence reduction for Campbell.

Plains Township police in court records say they responded to Campbell’s residence on Cleveland Street on Nov. 3, 2022, when he noticed blood on the infant’s nose.

The infant was initially transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, and transferred to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where the baby died Nov. 20, 2022.

Physicians who evaluated and treated the infant told detectives the infant suffered brain injuries that were consistent with being violently shaken, court records say.

Campbell claimed he was playing video games when he noticed blood on the baby’s nose prompting his 911 call.