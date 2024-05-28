🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Luzerne Borough believes his criminal charges of abducting a teenage girl he allegedly sexually assaulted in October 2021, is “a waste of time.”

John Watson, 48, spoke freely during what was scheduled as a suppression hearing before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday, saying he was falsely arrested and falsely charged due to police mistakes.

Tuesday’s hearing was on a suppression motion filed by Watson’s attorney, Max C. Lubin, in August 2023, attempting to have Watson’s statements to police squashed and the criminal case dismissed.

Lubin, in his motion, argued Watson was stopped and detained by Kingston police and turned over to Plains Township police who initiated an investigation after a teenage girl phoned for help from the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 24, 2021.

The girl told police Watson forced her into his vehicle in Pringle, took her to an apartment in Luzerne Borough where Watson and William Smiley, 52, took turns sexually assaulting her, before Watson kept her for several more days while sexually assaulting her inside a vehicle and a motel, according to court records.

Lubin argued in his suppression motion Watson was never read his Miranda rights when he was detained during a traffic stop in Kingston.

While Watson’s case in Luzerne County has slowly proceeded forward, he was convicted by a federal jury in U.S. District Court in Scranton of recording four videos and one still image of himself having sexual intercourse with the teenage girl between Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Scranton.

A sentencing hearing in federal court for Watson, who could face up to 30 years in federal prison, is scheduled for Aug. 21.

In court Tuesday, Watson blasted his federal conviction and the criminal case he faces in Luzerne County claiming he was illegally detained without being read his Miranda rights.

“I’m sitting on this, this is the fruit of the poisonous tree. This case is the poisonous tree and the federal case is the poisonous fruit,” Watson argued.

Watson maintained he was told the girl was 18-years-old when she freely got into his vehicle.

Watson further claimed he was advised the district attorney’s office will withdraw the criminal case against him once he is sentenced in federal court.

“I’m being misled; I don’t think it’s fair to throw the case out after I get sentenced in federal court,” Watson said.

Lubin advised Sklarosky that the case in Luzerne County Court could be resolved after Watson is sentence in federal court as there wouldn’t be a need for Tuesday’s suppression hearing.

Sklarosky continued the suppression hearing generally.

“I just think this is a waste of time,” Watson said.

Watson is facing charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats.

Smiley, who was released after posting $275,000 bail, faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.