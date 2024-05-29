🔊 Listen to this

The Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne/Wyoming Counties announced its distribution schedule for senior farmers market vouchers.

To be eligible for program, an individual must meet all of the following requirements:

• Be at least 60 years old or turn 60 before Dec. 31, 2024.

• Be a resident of Luzerne or Wyoming County — proof of residence required.

• Meet income guidelines based on 2024 total household income (one person: $27,861; two people: $37,814; three people: $47,767; four people: $57,720). All income is included.

A person is not eligible if they reside in a nursing home, convent or residential facility where meals are prepared.

Distribution sites and dates:

• Kingston Active Adult Center, 335 Third Ave., Kingston — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4.

• Hazleton Active Adult Center 24 E. Broad St., Hazleton — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6.

• Pittston Active Adult Center, 441 N. Main St. Pittston — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10.

• Rose Tucker Active Adult Center, 145 E. Green St., Nanticoke — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12.

• Charles T Adams Active Adult Center, 5 E. Market St., Wilkes Barre — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14.

• Butler Twp. Active Adult Center, 411 W. Butler Drive, Drums — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18.

• Wyoming County Active Adult Center, 101 Dymond Terrace, Tunkhannock — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20.

• Dallas Active Adult Center, 1158 Twin Stacks Drive, Dallas — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21.

• Mountain Top Active Adult Center Wright Manor, 460 S. Main Road, Mountain Top — June 28 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Shickshinny Active Adult Center, 19 W. Vine St., Shickshinny — 10 a.m. to noon July 2.

Any eligible senior unable to pick up vouchers in person may have a proxy pick them up with a signed proxy form. No other form or note is allowed. Proxy forms are available at Active Adult Centers and at www.luzernecounty.org/847/Aging.

No applications are needed at distribution sites. Proof of residence and age is required.

Each eligible senior may receive five $10 SFMNP checks one time during the year.