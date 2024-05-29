Gather Community Space hosts community drum circle

WILKES-BARRE — The Gather Community Space, 97 S. Franklin St., in was the locale for a drum circle on Tuesday night — and every Tuesday night.

A drum circle is a semi-spontaneous gathering that allows a group to freely play percussion instruments with little or no instruction. The lack of structure creates a therapeutic atmosphere for participants. Even when the drum circle is planned, as was the case for Tuesday night’s event, the magic of a drum circle happens in the random rhythms that come about.

Al Cabral leads the Gather Community Space drum circle. An experienced drummer himself, Cabral said that drum circles offer a different form of collaboration than more traditional musical expressions, or any other kind of artistic gathering.

Cabral said that the social and psychological benefits of participating in a drum circle are “mood-elevating,” and can improve one’s concentration. The largely unconscious synergy that goes around a drum circle can help participants focus on building a coherent, harmonious rhythm.

“Team bonding happens more quickly and more seamlessly in a drumming circle than anywhere else,” said Cabral.

Drum circles are rooted in a spirituality that Cabral deliberately avoids talking about with his guests and those who are interested in the process. In Cabral’s mind, the drum circle should be an inclusive space where people with different spiritual beliefs can express themselves freely.

Cabral became aware of the Gather Community Space, which markets itself as an “independent, secular community center,” through a friend of a friend. He’s been pleased with the turnouts his drum circles have brought in, and credited the Gather Community Space with helping to make it a popular Tuesday night activity.

“This is such a great space, it’s run so well, and it attracts people who are really, really wonderful people,” said Cabral.

While Cabral leads the drum circle in essence, he said he has little control over where the sounds of the night may go.

His first experience in a drum circle came spontaneously. He was at a small gathering, and a number of guests had pulled out percussion instruments to get a drum circle started. Though suspicious at first, Cabral quickly found value in the experience.

“I had my doubts,” Cabral said. “But when we joined together, I had this feeling that I hadn’t gotten in so long about being musically connected.”

Not long after his first interaction with a drum circle, Cabral happened upon a workshop by renowned music therapist and drum circle proponent Barry Bernstein. Since then, Cabral has embraced the drum circle as an important tool for expression and wellness. The music, in this case, is secondary to the feeling a drum circle can create.

“We’re not trying to create drummers,” Cabral said. “We’re trying to help people connect rhythmically.”