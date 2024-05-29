🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A loaded .38-caliber handgun was smuggled into the Luzerne County Correctional Facility by a prisoner dropped off by Wilkes-Barre City police early Wednesday morning.

Court records say Renan Jesus Tineo, 22, of Hazleton, was one of three prisoners taken by city police to the county correctional facility.

During the inmate intake process, Tineo was permitted to use a restroom and instructed to remove all his clothes. A .38-caliber handgun with five hollow point bullets was found hidden in Tineo’s shoe, court records say.

Tineo was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of contraband, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Tineo was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Malloy deemed him a threat to the community.

According to the criminal complaint:

City police took Tineo and two others to the county correctional facility. Two officers stayed during the initial intake process and were relieved and returned to city police headquarters.

Police were summoned back to the county correctional facility when the loaded .38-caliber handgun was found in Tineo’s shoe, the complaint says.

Tineo asked to use a restroom and was instructed to drop all of his clothes during the intake process. When corrections officers retrieved Tineo’s clothing, the complaint says, they found the loaded firearm in his shoe.

Police seized the firearm that had an altered serial number.