🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 25-year-old woman reported she was scammed out of money she was directed to send via Western Union or a “spell” would be placed upon her family, city police stated in a news release.

The woman from Kidder Street filed a report claiming she was engaged in conversations with people in Columbia about tarot card readings. She claimed she was told to send money or a spell would be cast upon her family.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.