WILKES-BARRE — A mother and father who both became unresponsive at the same time due to alleged illicit drug use while their son was in their care at a hotel were arraigned on child endangerment and drug possession offenses Wednesday.

Christina Marie Brojakowski, 42, and Joshua Patrick, 38, both of Hutson Street, Wilkes-Barre, were found in a drug overdose condition at the Wilkes-Barre Inn and Suites on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Tuesday, according to court records.

Wilkes-Barre City police say Brojakowski was found slumped over and unresponsive inside a room while Patrick was found unresponsive lying on his back outside next to a vehicle at about 2:20 p.m., court records say.

Court records say an 8-year-old boy was observed and recorded by video cameras going into and exiting the room where Brojakowski was found attempting to wake up the woman and Patrick.

A resident of the hotel called 911 when she noticed Baker motionless on the ground.

Police in court records say evidence at the scene indicated Brojakowski and Patrick overdosed due to illicit drug use and were treated at the scene by city emergency medical technicians before being transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

A search warrant was served at the hotel room resulting in the discovery of multiple wax packets labeled “Daffy Duck,” suspected crack cocaine, two pipes commonly used to smoke marijuana, a digital scale, a glass jar containing marijuana roaches and a pouch labeled “Josh” containing “Daffy Duck” packets, court records say.

A search of the vehicle where Patrick was found motionless, court records say, revealed two potted marijuana plants, a grinder and a glass charge of suspected marijuana residue.

Police in court records say surveillance cameras recorded Brojakowski arriving alone at the hotel room at 12:30 p.m. and later Patrick arrived with the boy.

Brojakowski and Patrick were arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brojakowski and Patrick were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail, each.