WILKES-BARRE — Saying he was ready to pay his debt to society for a drive-by shooting, Jonathan Anthony Perez was sentenced to spend up to five years in state prison Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre City police charged Perez, 34, of Hancock Street, for firing several rounds from a handgun at a Nissan in the area of Kidder and Mundy streets on Dec. 11, 2022, according to court records.

The shooting followed a dispute among several people in the parking lot of the Woodlands Inn on state Route 315 in Plains Township minutes earlier.

A police officer was stationed in the parking lot of TGI Fridays restaurant and heard the gunfire and the Nissan and a Jeep fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

The officer pursued the Nissan that made a U-turn on Kidder Street and began chasing the Jeep, which Perez was a rear seat passenger, court records say.

As the Nissan stopped in the area of Scott and Kidder streets, court records say, the driver yelled to the officer, “They shot at me.”

The officer then pursued the Jeep that stopped in the area of Scott and Pine streets where Perez jumped out and attempted to run away but was arrested.

Police in court records say they found a handgun under the seat where Perez was seated inside the Jeep.

Perez appeared before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to be sentenced on an aggravated assault charge. Perez pled guilty to the charge March 18 when prosecutors withdrew a second of aggravated assault and charges of reckless endangerment and firearms not to be carried without a license.

“I’m here to pay my debt to society…and apologize to anyone for my actions,” Perez said.

His lawyer, Ellen M. Granahan, said Perez and his girlfriend were followed by the victim and were in fear after leaving the disturbance that took place outside the Woodlands.

Lupas said it was fortunate no one was injured as he sentenced Perez to two years, six months to five years in state prison.