Junior Achievement of NEPA brings career program to Pittston Area

Eighth grade students at Pittston Area’s Martin Mattei Middle School get some advice on how to budget and manage money on Wednesday morning during a career exploration session sponsored by Junior Achievement.

These Pittston Area Middle School students managed to build a battery-powered circuit that lit a light bulb and powered a small fan blade, discovering a bonus: The blades had colored LED lights, creating the streaking arcs at the center of the table. Clockwise from left: Anthony Cole, Jiden Law, Josh Litwin and Cole Mangold.

Pittston Area Middle School eighth-grade students Harold Mendoza, Kara Mancini and Mia Lugin create a battery-powered circuit that routes electricity to a light bulb, but it doesn’t yet get power to a small neighboring fan. The exercise was part of a career exploration session that Junior Achievement brought to their school on Wednesday morning.

“If 4 pounds of candy comes to $10, how much does 1 pound cost?”

“Your bill at Friendly’s is $55. How much would you leave for a 20% tip?”

Those were the kind of practical questions eighth graders Kara Mancini, Harold Mendoza and Mia Lugin answered as quickly as they could during the “YES!” — Your Economic Success — program that Junior Achievement of NEPA brought to Pittston Area’s Martin Mattei Middle School on Wednesday morning.

While their team spent a few minutes doing the math, Mia’s twin cousins Connor and Ryan Lugin and classmate Robert Mastrosimone were busy trying to construct a cantilever from thin ice cream sticks, aided by the weight of a water bottle and 10 washers. Their goal was to make it extend 12 inches form the edge of a desk.

If you’d asked him earlier in the day, Robert admitted, he wouldn’t have known what a cantilever is. But thanks to that particular STEM exercise, he knew, “It’s like a diving board.”

“We want to put them on the path to economic well-being,” Junior Achievement president Susan Magnotta explained as 200 students took part in various activities in several classrooms. “They already know what they like to do. We can show them how that can lead to a career path.”

In a classroom devoted to STEM activities, students — with perhaps some budding engineers and architects among them — built structures from wooden blocks, designed a program that would lead a robotic mouse to cheese and worked to create a battery-powered circuit that would route electricity to a light bulb as well as a small fan.

Down the hall, meanwhile, guest speaker James Michel from the Ignatian Volunteer Corps of NEPA offered tips on job interviewing skills, including advice to arrive “early, but not too early” and to write an old-fashioned letter after the interview, thanking the interviewer.

In another room, guest speakers talked about budgeting finances.

What are some big things you would like to buy someday, a speaker asked the students.

“A house.” “A pool.” “A car,” came the answers.

“What kind of car?”

“A Ferrari,” one student answered, eliciting some appreciative sighs.

Preparing for a career that’s right for you, and learning to manage your money are ways to make those dreams a reality.

“We believe young people, with the right mentoring and influences, can change our communities,” Magnotta said. “Middle School is an optimal time for students to begin thinking about their futures and making important decisions.”

YES! launched in May 2023 as a pilot program at GAR Middle School in Wilkes-Barre and continued this year at 12 middle schools in area school districts, including Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Valley West, West Scranton, Dunmore, Dallas, Old Forge, Hanover Area, Hazleton Area, Tunkhannock, North Pocono, Nanticoke and Pittston Area.