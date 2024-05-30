🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — When a shackled Francisco J. Soto Toyens began to speak at his sentencing hearing Thursday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough directed him to address the victim.

“Don’t apologize to me, apologize to her,” Vough said.

Soto Toyens slightly shifted his head and spoke silently for less than 20 seconds.

Vough sentenced Soto Toyens, 26, of Pine Street, Pittston, to three-to-six years in state prison followed by three years probation on a felony sexual assault charge. Soto Toyens pled guilty to the charge Feb. 16 when prosecutors withdrew charges of statutory sexual assault, criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Edwardsville police charged Soto Toyens with sexually assaulting the girl inside a residence on Main Street in October 2021.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the girl claimed Soto Toyens was dating a person known to her when he stumbled into her residence possibly intoxicated. She was awakened by Soto Toyens sexually assaulting her and shoving her face into a couch to prevent her from screaming, according to court records.

Soto Toyens is subject to lifetime registration as a sexual offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.