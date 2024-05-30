🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for Erik Michael Watkins, charged with the brutal killing of his mother inside their Sugar Notch residence in 2020, believes Pennsylvania State Police investigators failed to acknowledge his mental distress by continuing an interrogation that involved an alleged confession.

Watkins, 42, faces a Luzerne County jury trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough in September on an open count of criminal homicide in the death of Patricia Watkins, 60, inside 301 Maffett St. on Dec. 13, 2020.

An autopsy revealed Patricia Watkins died from multiple traumatic injuries and suffered a number of broken bones in her face, neck and rib cage. Her body was found inside a tub, court records say.

Watkins’ attorney, Mark Bufalino, is contesting the admittance of a 2009 restraining order Patricia Watkins had obtained against her son and also challenged the admittance of Watkins’ confession during an interrogation with state police investigators Caroline Rayeski and A.J. Oliveri.

During a suppression hearing Thursday in an attempt to have Watkins’ alleged confession tossed, Bufalino said investigators ignored Watkins’ mental health when Watkins claimed he was hearing voices, talked to a higher power and talked to a dog. Watkins further requested a doctor during the interrogation that should had been stopped, Bufalino surmised.

Rayeski said the interview with Watkins on Dec. 13, 2020, began at 4:14 a.m. and Miranda warnings were given at 4:18 a.m.

Rayeski said Watkins stated he understood his rights and signed a Miranda waiver agreeing to the interview.

The only time Watkins asked for a doctor, Rayeski said, was a reference about obtaining methadone as he was experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

Whenever Watkins asked for time during the interview to clear his mind, Rayeski said he was given a break from answering questions.

Vough said he will issue a ruling at a later date.

Court records say Watkins told investigators he “smoked some weed,” fell asleep and awakened “hearing voices” and a “higher power” told him to attack his mother.

Watkins first attacked his brother, Jeremy Brodbeck, as Brodbeck and Patricia Watkins barricaded themselves in a small bathroom.

Jeremy Brodbeck jumped out a window and ran for help as Patricia Watkins was killed in the bathroom, court records say.